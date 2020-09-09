Could This Former Real Housewife Be Making a Return to RHONY?

In a recent Instagram post, former Real Housewives of New York star Heather Thomson announced that she was going to be appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, September 10 with “exciting news.” With the recent firing of Dorinda Medley, this has some fans thinking that Thomson may be returning to The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13.

On Instagram, Thomson posted a photo from one of her previous appearances in the Bravo clubhouse. In the caption, Thomson wrote, “Yay! I’m back in the clubhouse this Thursday! I’ve got some exciting news to share with Andy and with YOU! Make sure you WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE! ON 9/10 @bravotv @bravoandy #wwhl #holla”

In response, fans began commenting on the post, speculating that Thomson’s announcement could be that she is returning to the show. One user wrote in the comments section, “You returning to rhony full time would be the announcement we need in 2020, but no matter what the news is, we’ll be watching!!”

In a separate post on September 8, Thomson teased her WWHL appearance yet again, posting a photo of her with host Andy Cohen. In the caption, Thomson wrote, “…can’t wait to share what’s in my head w/ @bravoandy.” Thomson appeared on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons 5-7. Thomson did not immediately return Heavy’s request for comment.

Thomson Liked Comments by Fans That Speculated She Was Coming Back to the Show

In the original Instagram post where Thomson first announced that she would be appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Thomson liked many of the comments that were speculating whether or not she would be making a return to the franchise. Thomson liked one comment that read, “If this is a hint of you coming back, holla yes.” Thomson also liked another comment that read, “She’s back baby.”

Thomson also favorited tweets in mid-July from fans that were begging her to come back to The Real Housewives of New York. Thomson favorited one tweet on July 16 from a fan that read, “Guys. I never knew how much I missed @iamHeatherT. Come back queen.” Thomson also favorited another tweet that read, “Come back mama.”

Thomson Teased a Possible ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Return During an Interview in March

In a March 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, Thomson teased a possible return to The Real Housewives of New York. “I’m going to go with that phrase never say never,” Thomson told Hollywood Life. “But since I’ve left, I’ve been really happy making cameos. Popping in to say hi when it’s right, but not being beholden to that toxicity. It’s really, for me, 360 life … When things stop being fun, you got to start to question that. If I’m not enjoying this, why am I still doing it?”

Thomson continued, talking about her journey on the show, “That’s why I say never say never because if something had to change with the cast or Andy [Cohen] made a proposal to me that included more than just me coming back, I would maybe be interested.”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Dishes on New ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’