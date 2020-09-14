Michael Darby Confronted Over Boyfriend Rumors

During this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, is accused of cheating on her.

During last week’s September 6 episode of the show, while at Monique Samuels’ lake house, Candiace Dillard received a series of text messages from her friend. The text messages alleged that Darby’s husband was out at a strip club and that he was telling everyone around him that he had a “boyfriend and a wife.” Attached to the series of messages was a photo of Darby’s face that Dillard’s friend had taken of him while out.

In a sneak preview clip posted by Bravo, Ashley Darby confronts her husband about these text messages. In the clip, the two are filmed while out to dinner. Ashley Darby says to her husband, “Candiace brings this text to me, saying that you were saying things about how you have a boyfriend and a wife. Is there any truth to that?” In response, Darby’s husband says, “No, but something happened at the casino.” During this season, we will learn more about the details surrounding this alleged cheating scandal.

The Darby’s Are Still Married

Whatever may have happened on-screen during this season, it seemed to not have affected their marriage, as the couple is still together. Recently, they announced that they are expecting their second child together, due in February 2021.

However, in an August 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, Darby revealed that she almost quit the show before filming. But, that wasn’t because of her husband, it was because of her postpartum depression and adjusting to being a new mother. “There’s no way that I could let a camera crew into my house,” Darby said to Hollywood Life, describing how she felt before they started filming. “I was feeling so anti. It took a little bit of convincing for me to get back on the train, but now I’m on full swing, choo choo, but I almost wasn’t.”

Other ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Members Have Weighed in on the Scandal

During a recent interview with E! Entertainment, castmember Robyn Dixon revealed what she thought of the scandal and Darby’s boyfriend allegations. “I think we’re going to have to really watch how she reacts to the news,” Dixon told E!. “And to be honest I think we’ve all kind of figured out that their relationship is kind of unconventional. Actually, I wouldn’t call it that, but for them to understand. I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘OK, if it works for you, it works for me.’ So we’re going to have to watch to see how she reacts to it and how she eventually gets to the point where she’s having baby No. 2.”

In the interview, Dixon also added that she “wasn’t surprised” to hear that the Darby’s are expecting another baby. “To be honest, I wasn’t surprised at all,” Robyn told E!. “I totally sensed that she was in the mode of being ready for baby No. 2, and it’s really cool to watch her as a mother because she’s eating up every minute of it and loves every minute of it.”

