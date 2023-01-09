Fans Confused About RHOM Star’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Social Media Post

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star Adriana de Moura got fans confused when she posted a photo on social media that appeared to share her support for tennis legend Martina Navratilova, the wife of De Moura’s RHOM co-star Julia Lemigova, after her cancer diagnosis.

De Moura has since changed the caption of her Instagram photo, which is a photo of herself smiling, to remove all mention of Navratilova. The original post used to state, “Thinking of @martinanavratilova – great time visiting her for the 2022 US Open. We will do it again next year!” She added a prayer hand and bicep emoji as well as the hashtag “f*** cancer.”

De Moura then added, “Shot out to @styledxdaniela from @_glamhouse for keeping my hair color on point all season long. She added some extensions for extra fullness from @glamseamless.” Some fans wondered in the comments why she chose to comment on her hairstyle in the same caption and why she didn’t post a photo of herself with Navratilova.

Since then, De Moura appeared to edit the caption to remove the first paragraph and it now focuses only on her hairstyle. Several of the comments on the post were shared before De Moura changed the caption and are addressing Navratilova’s cancer battle.

Before She Edited the Caption, Fans Criticized Adriana de Moura for the Post, Which Included Only a Photo of Herself

De Moura was ripped by fans as being “self-absorbed” on Reddit, where a screenshot of her original post and caption was shared. “I love me some Adriana from time to time but this is suhuuuuper cringe,” someone commented. Another agreed that it was “so cringe.”

Several people accused De Moura of being “tone deaf” with the post, while another said, “She is sooooo self absorbed.” One person commented, “tone deaf to [the] extreme.” Another person wrote, “f*** cancer but also heres a photo of me all done up and the details about my hair extensions.” A few people also called out her choice of photo in the Instagram comments.

RHOM Star Julia Lemigova’s Wife, Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova, Announced on January 2 That She Was Diagnosed With Throat & Breast Cancer

Navratilova announced on January 2 that she’d been diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer after noticing an enlarged lymph node in her neck a couple of months before. According to Tennis.com, when doctors examined her throat, they also found early-stage breast cancer, unrelated to her throat cancer.

The tennis star told the publication that it was a serious diagnosis but “still fixable” and that she was hopeful everything would turn out well. Both cancers were found in their early stages, and Navratilova said she would “fight with all [I’ve] got.” The 66-year-old retired athlete is set to start treatment this month.

After her announcement, Navratilova’s wife, RHOM star Lemigova, posted a photo of the couple together and wrote a caption thanking everyone for their love and support. She wrote, “Together, we will fight this.” De Moura commented on her post, “Together we will win this battle.”

