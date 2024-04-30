Original RHOBH Star Posts Rare Photo of Twin Sons All Grown Up

Adrienne Maloof posted a photo of her twin sons all grown up.

The original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shares three sons with her ex-husband, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif, and their younger two boys marked a high school milestone in April 2024.

Maloof’s younger two sons, Christian and Collin, were just four years old when their mom made her debut on the Bravo reality show in 2010. Fast forward 14 years later and the boys were headed to prom. On Instagram, Maloof shared a photo of her sons decked out in prom attire two weeks after they turned 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adrienne Maloof’s Sons Wore Black Suits to Their Senior Prom

On April 28, 2024, Maloof, 62, posted Instagram photos of Collin and Christian and their dates as they headed to their senior prom. The boy wore similar dark suits, but one wore a red tie and the other wore a black tie as they posed with their dates outdoors.

“A beautiful bunch ready to make memories at senior prom 🌟💕 #PromNight,” Maloof captioned the photo.

Fans reacted by saying they couldn’t believe how grown up the boys looked.

“Omgoodness they are all grown up!!” one follower wrote.

“All grown up!! Such handsome young men!” another added.

“OM!…🫣🫣🫣..oh lord,..last time I saw them on TV they were so young,…they’re so handsome though,…” another fan wrote.

Veteran “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” executive producer Alex Baskin wrote, “Can’t get over the fact they’re seniors!!“

Others pointed out that while the twins looked alike, they displayed separate traits from their parents. “The young man in red very similar to his father and the black one just like his mother. I mean the energy they project,” one commenter noted.

Maloof’s twins just turned 18 on April 13, 2024. Two weeks before their prom, she captioned a throwback Instagram photo of them as babies with, “I can’t believe you’re 18… where has the time gone?? Happy Birthday my wonderful boys! 🎉🎈🎂 #TimeFlies #HappyBirthday.”

Adrienne Maloof’s Eldest Son Gavin is in College

Maloof’s eldest son, Gavin, headed off to college in 2022. In May of that year, the former RHOBH star posted a photo of all three of her sons on Gavin’s graduation day.

“I wish I could express the amount of pride & joy I have for my son as he starts a new chapter of his life,” she captioned the photo. “I’m so excited to see what amazing accomplishments he is sure to continue to have. Happy graduation, Gavin!”

A few months later, Maloof posted a photo of Target shopping bags and household products packed into her car as she prepared to send her firstborn off to college. “Getting supplies for my son who is preparing for college… So sad,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Maloof capped off her post with a sad tear emoji and the hashtags “college bound” and “bittersweet.”

Maloof later posted another pic of “more college stuff.” “Today is Gavin’s first day at school, I had to leave him and it was the saddest day!” she wrote. “Definitely one of the saddest of my life…”

As of this writing, Maloof has not shared her twin sons’ plans for college.

