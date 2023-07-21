Caroline Manzo’s Son Isn’t Inviting Jacqueline Laurita to His Wedding

Caroline Manzo’s son Albie Manzo is getting married and he is already starting to put his wedding guest list together.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has been at odds with her sister, Dina Manzo, for years. The family has also lost touch with Chris Laurita and his wife, Jacqueline, who also used to be on the Bravo franchise.

On the July 2, 2023, episode of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, Albie Manzo confirmed that the family has yet to repair those broken bonds and that he will not be inviting Dina Manzo or the Lauritas to his wedding.

Albie Manzo Is Not in Touch With His Mother’s Sister & Brother

During his time on the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, Albie admitted that his relationship with the Lauritas isn’t what it used to be.

When asked if Jacqueline Laurita would be invited to his wedding, Albie Manzo answered, “no.” However, he did say that her daughter, Ashlee Holmes,” will be there as the two are incredibly close.

“I haven’t really spoken to them much,” Albie Manzo said of his aunt and uncle (the Lauritas), who currently live in California. “That’s a relationship that grew apart for several different reasons, but mostly, right now, everyone’s in different spots of the country,” he continued.

At one point in time, Albie Manzo was very close to his uncle Chris Laurita. In fact, the two went into business together, co-founding BLK Water nearly a decade ago. After Jacqueline Laurita left RHONJ, she and Chris moved to Las Vegas, and it seems like the family lost touch over the years since.

As for Caroline Manzo’s other sister, Dina Manzo, she won’t be invited to her nephew’s wedding, either. Neither will her daughter, Lexi, who is Albie Manzo’s first cousin.

“My aunt Dina lived with us. We had a very brother-sister-like relationship when she was living there,” he explained, adding that he still loves Lexi, despite what may be going on behind-the-scenes within their family. They have continued to grow apart, however.

Albie Manzo Proposed to Chelsea DeMonaco in April

Albie Manzo proposed to his girlfriend in April 2023.

“She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement! We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!!” Caroline Manzo captioned an Instagram post on April 20, 2023.

Over the past few months, wedding planning has been in full swing and DeMonaco has already chosen her wedding dress.

“When you have a wedding in less than six months and you are met with the most professional staff that bend over backwards to accommodate. Not only did @chelseademonaco say ‘yes to the dress’ it is the most magical, perfect, dress that is truly meant for her,” Caroline Manzo captioned an Instagram post on June 10, 2023.

Albie Manzo and DeMonaco will be getting married in Italy before the end of the year. Caroline Manzo has been lending a hand to helping secure all of the things needed to ensure that the wedding comes together, and has been sharing updates on her Instagram Stories.

