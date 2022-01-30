Alex McCord’s Sons Look So Different in Latest Instagram Posts

Alex McCord starred on “The Real Housewives of New York City” until the show’s fourth season, which premiered in 2011. Her husband, Simon van Kempen, and their sons, Francois van Kempen, 18, and Johan van Kempen, 16, were also featured on the show while she was an “RHONY” cast member.

On December 31, 2021, McCord shared a picture of her family with her Instagram followers. The photo showed the 48-year-old posing in between her two sons. Her husband stood behind her while smiling brightly. What appears to be a Christmas tree can be seen in the background. In the caption of the post, the former Bravo personality shared her family’s New Year’s Eve plans.

“Polaroid group selfies!! And grilling, and mixology, and Don’t Look Up. And kicking 2021 out the door with my three favorite people. Happy 2022!!” wrote McCord.

Some Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to note that McCord’s sons look different than they did when they were on “RHONY.”

“How can they be so grown and handsome!!!! Happy healthy new year! Sending much love from New Jersey,” wrote one commenter.

“Wow they got so big!!” added another.

“@mccordalex omg the boys are so big!!! U never change [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third person.

Alex McCord Often Shares Photos of Her Sons on Instagram

McCord often uploads pictures of her children on social media. For instance, on November 7, 2021, the former reality television personality took to Instagram to wish her youngest son a happy birthday. The post featured two pictures. The first image showed Johan enjoying a chocolate croissant. The following photo featured four presents and a card that read “to the 16 year old in the house.”

“It’s an early before school birthday celebration (with chocolate croissants!) for Johan!!!” read the caption of the post.

McCord also uploaded an Instagram post in celebration of Francois’s 18th birthday on October 26, 2021. The photo showed her eldest child sitting outside at what appears to be a restaurant.

“Happiest of happy birthdays to @francoisvkempen who is 18 today!!!! [birthday cake emoji] [party popper emoji] [face with party horn and party hat emoji] [four red heart emoji],” captioned the mother-of-two.

Alex McCord Is a P sychologist in Australia

After leaving “RHONY,” McCord and her family moved to Byron Bay, Australia. She has also become a psychologist and has worked at Feros Care, an assisted living facility. During a July 2021 interview with Studio 10, McCord spoke about teaching laughter yoga classes at the South Wales facility.

“We hold laughter yoga classes weekly in the village and they are focused on intentional laughter for laughter’s sake, so we’re not laughing because something is funny, that can be different for different people but we’re intentionally stimulating laughter combined with modifying yoga poses and breath work,” explained the psychologist.

She then shared why she believes intentional laughing can be beneficial.

“As a psychologist, I’m into the neuroscience behind it and the active laughter simulates, those positive neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin and it helps you release happy hormones like oxytocin and endorphins and the great thing about it is that whether the laughter is spontaneous or it’s intentional, you still get that positive physiological response,” said the former “RHONY” star.

