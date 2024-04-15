Another OG Housewife Headed for Divorce After Husband’s Filing

“The Real Housewives of Miami” original cast member Alexia Nepola’s husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce. Distractify and Page Six were the first to report on the news. According to the outlets, Todd filed on Thursday, April 11, citing that their marriage had been “irretrievably broken.”

Alexia and Todd were married in December 2021 after more than a year of delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the loss of Alexia’s mother shortly followed by the loss of Todd’s father. The pair eventually decided after pushing back their wedding date multiple times that they would elope in St. Barths. Their journey to the altar was featured on season 4 of RHOM.

Rumors About Alexia Nepola’s Marriage Began in RHOM Season 6

While Todd’s filing is the first time he or Alexia have gone public with any issues in their relationship, it is not the first time fans heard about turbulence in their marriage. After Todd missed out on Alexia’s Nuevos Horizontes (“New Horizons”) party at the beginning of RHOM season 6, her co-stars began to question his commitment to her.

Todd claimed to skip the party as it came on the heels of his March 2023 public apology video to fellow Househusband (or in this case Housefiancé) Anthony Lopez. Todd posted a nearly nine-minute video apologizing to Lopez after seeing himself and Lopez get involved in a fight between Alexia and her co-star/Lopez’s fiancée Nicole Martin on season 5 of the show.

“I thought everything was fine; I don’t know what happened,” Alexia told Marysol Patton during the season 6 premiere. “He’s just like, ‘I don’t wanna be there, none of those people are your friends, they’re not my friends.’ That’s what he thinks, that’s how he feels.”

Todd’s suspicions weren’t entirely unfounded, as one of Alexia’s former OG co-stars and current RHOM “friend of the Housewives” Adriana de Moura was talking about their marriage on her way to their home for the party. “Why would Alexia be without Todd? Todd’s material things enable Alexia to feel that she’s better than some of us because she’s in a higher financial — according to her standards — situation,” de Moura said.

Todd’s absence was still a topic of conversation in episode two of the season, with de Moura claiming she ran into Todd on her way out of the Nuevos Horizontes party and he alluded to “trouble in paradise” with his marriage. “There is more to the story than [Alexia’s] letting out,” she said when recounting the run-in in a confessional.

This Is Alexia Nepola’s Third Marriage

Todd was Alexia’s third husband, after her first marriage to Peter Rosello Sr., with whom she had two sons, Peter, 31, and Frankie, 27. The pair were married from 1992 to 1996. Rosello was the topic of the Netflix documentary series “Cocaine Cowboys”.

“I’m friendly with him. We’re on very good terms. He’s such a great father, and he’s so good to Frankie and to Peter. My kids adore him. They spend a lot of time with him. Like I said, he gives them what I can’t give them, and I give my kids what he can’t give them,” Alexia told Bravo’s Daily Dish about her ex.

Alexia later married businessman Herman Echevarria in 2004, with whom she founded Venue Magazine. Although the two separated in 2015, they still had a close bond until Echevarria’s sudden death in 2016.

