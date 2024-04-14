‘Real Housewives’ OG Spotted With Taylor Swift at Coachella

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice went to California for weekend one of Coachella 2024. While Giudice shared photos of her hot pink cowboy hat and matching ensemble on her April 13 Instagram story, it was a specific photo from the event that had Bravo fans talking.

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed Giudice’s hat and her husband Louie Ruelas near global pop star Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce in an April 13 TikTok video that noted the celebs were watching Ice Spice’s performance at the festival.

Ruelas then shared a close-up snap of his wife posing with Swift at the event in an April 14 Instagram post. “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella,” Ruelas wrote in his post’s caption.

Bravo Fans React to Teresa Giudice Meeting Taylor Swift

Bravo fans were blown away by Ruelas’s photo, which was reposted by the fan account Queens of Bravo as well as the official Bravo Instagram.

Fans flocked to Ruelas’s original post’s comment section to share their thoughts on Giudice’s photo with Swift. “Tre is living her best life and we love to see it!!! Tswift and Tre, two icons!” one user wrote.

“This begs the question, is Taylor swift a housewives fan?!” another fan added.

“Ok- I finally jealous of something!!” Giudice’s RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin commented.

Fans also chimed into the comments of Bravo’s reposted photo. “SCREAMINGGGGG. Happy for the bravoverse but out of all the housewives 😩,” one fan wrote.

“Screaming, crying, perfect storms I can make all the tables flip~*,” another fan commented, combining the lyrics to Swift’s “Blank Space” with a reference to Giudice’s iconic RHONJ season 1 table flip.

Giudice wasn’t the only Bravo star to rub elbows with an A-Lister at the yearly music festival, as actor and self-proclaimed Bravo fan Emma Roberts shared a photo on her Instagram story featuring James Kennedy and Ally Lewber from “Vanderpump Rules”, writing, “WHERE MY #vanderpumprules fans?!” in the caption.

Teresa Giudice Manifested Meeting Taylor Swift

Aydin’s jealousy over her friends’ run-in with Swift makes sense as the pair shared a video in the Summer of 2023 mentioning their love of the pop star. “Taylor Swift I would love to hang out with you,” Giudice said in the August 2023 Instagram story which was re-shared by the account RHONJ Obsessed.

“You want to hang out with Housewives Taylor? Call me. Love, love, love you, and Louie too. And Bill too, we could triple date. We love you Taylor,” Aydin added at the time.

The pair were sending out the video in response to the news that Swift was in New Jersey to attend the wedding of her friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his then-fiancée, actor Margaret Qualley. Other celebrity guests in attendance included Channing Tatum and his now-fiancée Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, George Daniel (from The 1975), and Mae Whitman.

“@taylorswift we know you’re in New Jersey come film a scene on #RHONJ with Teresa & Jennifer 😂 😂,” RHONJ Obsessed captioned the video of Giudice and Aydin when reposting, with Aydin commenting, “Please Taylor!!! You’re a legend!!”

