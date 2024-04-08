‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares First Photos of Baby Born Weeks Early

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Nicole Martin announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter named Genevieve, on social media via a March 28 Instagram story. Now, in an April 5 update, Martin is sharing her first photos of Genevieve with fans and followers.

“Feeling all the feels 💕 🙏🏻 🥹 #Home #Friday,” Martin captioned the series of photos, which featured Genevieve being held by her older brother, Martin’s first child Greyson, 5.

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Martin’s due date was towards the end of April, meaning baby Genevieve arrived around one month earlier than anticipated, however Martin mentioned in her original Instagram story that mother and baby were both doing well in the aftermath of her arrival.

Baby Genevieve Spent Time in the NICU

Martin shared another post on April 8 which featured video footage of Genevieve during her stay in the NICU in the days following her arrival.

“Real life super heroes ✨💕 #nicu #nurses Beyond thankful for the amazing NICU team @baptisthealthsf who showed baby Genevieve and mommy so much love & got her home earlier than expected! Words cannot express our gratitude! baby G even got her own tagline 🥹 (thanks nurse manny!)” Martin captioned her post, sharing a message of gratitude for the hospital staff who worked to keep her daughter happy and healthy.

Martin even noted that one nurse gave her daughter a “tagline” à la the “Real Housewives” opening credit sequence, and in her post she highlighted the tagline, written on a whiteboard in Genevieve’s room, which read, “I might be a baby but don’t test my patience.”

Many users took to Martin’s comment section to share their own stories and appreciation of NICU doctors and nurses. “My baby was in NICU when born but now she’s a trauma nurse in the same hospital she was born 🙏 💪🏼 💪🏼,” one fan wrote.

“The NICU is a club no one ever wants to get into, but once you’re in it…. You feel forever grateful for these angels that take care of our babies. She’s perfect. Congratulations, Nicole! 💗,” another fan wrote, with Martin responding, “absolutely, the nurses are Angels 😇 they showed so much love and compassion. So thankful.”

“NICU nurses are literal angels on earth! They are the most amazing, caring souls… although my son’s (fellow 35 weeker!) NICU stay was only 6 days, we feel forever bonded to his nurses!” a third user added.

Nicole Martin’s Co-Stars Welcome Baby Genevieve

Not only did fans chime in to Martin’s two posts to share their loving messages with the new arrival, but so did her fellow “Real Housewives” stars.

“💕 🌸 💕 gorgeous mini Nikki ♥️,” Julia Lemigova wrote on her original April 5 post, with Larsa Pippen adding, “Congrats ❤ ❤,” and Alexia Nepola commenting, “Precious ❤️.”

Other co-stars wrote messages on Martin’s NICU update, with Kiki Barth commenting, “Beautiful little Angel 🙏🏿 🩷 🩷 🩷 🩷,” Guerdy Abraira writing, “BABY GGGGGG 🍼,” and Adriana de Moura adding, “🙌 ❤ ❤ ❤ 🙏 🙏.”

READ NEXT: Lauri Peterson’s Daughter Ashley Releases Statement Following Death of Brother Josh