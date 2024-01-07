Alexis Bellino’s Heart ‘Forever Broken’ as She Reflects on Recent Loss

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino opened up about her mother Penelope’s passing in August 2023. Now, as she enters the new year 2024, Bellino is looking back on the loss that in part defined her year.

“2023 has been the absolute toughest year of my life. But I do know that mom is looking out for me as she has brought me a blessing from the other side. I wish all of you the best 2024 ever! My heart is forever broken from losing her and I pray that one day that pain will lessen,” Bellino wrote in the caption of her January 4 Instagram post.

The post, which includes a slideshow of photos of Bellino with her mother, can be seen below.

Alexis Bellino Has a Tribute Tattoo for Her Mother

Bellino went on to write about her grieving journey in her caption, adding, “It seems almost unbearable at times still. I want to call her. I need to ask her advice. I miss her jokes. I miss her quirkiness. Like having 20 napkins at all times. Or the fact that she brought her own chopsticks and salt to Mastros. I miss her voice. I just miss her….everything about her. She was my absolute best friend.”

Fans took to Bellino’s comment section to send her their love and relate to her message of loss.

“Sending you love and prayers. It’s a pain no daughter should have to go through. She’s so proud of you. ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Losing your mom is the worst… she was such a sweet lady,” another user added.

“I totally relate as I lost both parents in July 2023 within 6 days of each other. I have cried the whole Holiday season. Praying for better days for you! Hang in there!!” a third fan shared.

“This is so beautiful seeing all your memories with her. You can feel the love and she will be always be around you in spirit ❤️ we are all here for you to love and support you with anything you need. Love you to bits 😘,” a fourth user commented.

Alexis Bellino Thanked New Boyfriend John Janssen for Helping Her Grieve

Bellino’s post included a small shoutout to her new boyfriend, John Janssen. Bellino referred to him as “J” in the caption, writing, “Thank you, J for helping me through celebrating Christmas and NYE without my favorite person being here. ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ I’ve been a basket case at times. I don’t ever want another year like 2023. BUT 2024 can bring lots of good even through the darkness. It’s all about perspective.”

Bellino first went public to confirm her relationship with “J” in a December 25 Instagram post when she showed off a promise ring that he had given her as a Christmas present. One day later, she shared more photos with Janssen, writing in a post, “Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️.”

READ NEXT: When RHOSLC Producers Found Out Monica Garcia Was Behind Reality Von Tease