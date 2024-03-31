Andy Cohen Responds to A-Lister’s Request to Be on RHOBH

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ended its 13th season in March 2024. While some casting news has already come out with Annemarie Wiley being let go from filming after one season, an A-list star has suggested her own addition to the cast.

Singer and actor Bette Midler gave her pitch in a March 30 tweet, writing, “Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s***. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH.”

While it’s not quite clear if Midler was serious about her self-nomination, many users reacted positively to the news, including Bravo executive and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen. Cohen quoted Midler’s original post and added the message, “It’s time! 💎.”

Fans React to Bette Midler’s RHOBH Inquiry

Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 30, 2024

Cohen wasn’t the only one on board with Midler potentially joining the franchise, as the official Bravo account tweeted “Talk about a glorious crossover 😉 💎,” in response to Midler’s original message.

Fans also flocked to the replies of Andy’s tweet to share in their excitement about the prospect. “I would 100% watch every season, follow every podcast, and watch every reunion. Make it happen

@BravoTV,” one fan wrote.

“To be honest Bette feuding with Sutton would be the blonde bimbo bonanza we’ve been needing on #RHOBH,” another user added.

“Make this happen, Andy. I don’t care if the Divine One is the *only* cast member (I mean, her paycheck would put the rest of em out of a job). Think of the reunion! A reunion of one. I. Am. Here. For. It,” a third fan wrote, suggesting the rest of the RHOBH cast be let go in favor of Midler’s casting.

Besides Wiley, the fate of the rest of the RHOBH season 13 cast remains unknown. Although all cast members (Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke) have been on the show together since season 11, it is unclear at this time if they will all be asked back, or if they all want to return.

RHOBH Cast Left a Mess at the Season 13 Reunion

While the RHOBH cast is enjoying their time away from the cameras, there are some crew members left cleaning up their mess. Two members of the RHOBH reunion’s Production Design team, James Connelly and Matthew Kornegay, took to Instagram on March 22 to share a look at the reunion set after filming and noted that the white rental couches were covered in spray tan and body makeup worn by the RHOBH cast during their long day on set.

“What really happens with 8 (can’t leave out the Iconic @kathyhilton ) Housewives on 2 rental couches …. Thanks @stanleysteemerofficial,” Kornegay wrote alongside the Instagram reel, which included a look at an actual Stanley Steemer truck coming to the studio lot and steam-cleaning the couches, which looked spotless after the cleaning.

“What a great ad for Stanley steamer…tough on fake tanner, gentle on couches…” one user commented on the post.

