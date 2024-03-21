RHOBH Star Out at Bravo, Won’t Return for Season 14

Season 13 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Annemarie Wiley will not be returning for season 14.

On March 21, 2024, Wiley confirmed that Bravo wouldn’t be renewing her contract for another season.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season. I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what i was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played.’ Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Annemarie Wiley’s RHOBH Departure

Shortly after Wiley made the announcement that she wouldn’t be returning to the show, dozens of fans reacted.

“You are 100% more real than most of the current cast. Thank you for your honesty, vulnerability, and upholding the advanced nursing profession. As an NP, I know how hard it is to have people not understand your role in delivery of safe, quality patient care,” one person wrote.

“They always fire the person who stirred the pot the most and brought the most to the table. BH is circling the drain and you should take it as a compliment that they didn’t ask you back… you’re too real for this show. On to bigger and better things God has other plans for you and that’s a beautiful thing. Thanks for sharing with us,” someone else added.

“You deserved to have another shot! WOW. Super disappointed in @bravotv @bravoandy . I guess the key to staying on the show is giving ZERO,” a third comment read.

Other fans expressed happiness over the decision not to bring Wiley back.

“Do you ever take responsibility for any of your behaviour? Victim mentality,” an Instagram user said.

“Bye bye!” another comment read.

Annemarie Wiley Expressed Disappointment Over How Things Played Out on the Season

Wiley took a lot of heat from Beverly Hills fans over the course of season 13 — which can be typical for a newcomer on the franchise. However, Wiley admitted she was “disappointed” that fans never got to see who she really is.

“What I am is a woman, a proud black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily. It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid black family unit and that ‘true black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills,” she wrote.

“My struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents,” she added. Wiley said these things never made it to air.

She also thanked fans who “saw past what was portrayed” on the show.

Confirmation of Wiley’s RHOBH departure comes just days after her co-star hinted she wouldn’t be back.

“I don’t even talk to Annemarie,” Sutton Stracke told the U.S. Sun. When asked if she thought the full-time star would return, Stracke responded, “Ehhh, I don’t know what else she’s going to talk about. She could talk about, like, I don’t know. What’s next? My roots and my hair? Who cares,” Stracke said.

