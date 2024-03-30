Andy Cohen Tells ‘Housewives’ Cast They’re ‘Frustrating to Watch’

Every “Real Housewives” franchise has its own ups and downs, and many fans and critics have considered season 8 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” to be a low point for the series, with fans online calling the season “boring” and “unwatchable”, and reviewers sensing a “power struggle” among the cast. Multiple cast members (most notably Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Basset) refused to film with one another on season 8 outside of larger group events, still upset over drama that took place on season 7 and beyond.

Fans weren’t the only ones to voice their critiques, however, as Andy Cohen let the cast members know his thoughts on RHOP’s latest installment in a sneak peek of the season 8 reunion, which was posted on the Bravo YouTube channel on March 29.

“I have to say I love this show, but as a fan it was somewhat frustrating to watch this season because the show is about finding common ground and it’s about taking ownership of actions as they affect others. Are any of you willing to say now that you feel prepared to do that tonight?” Cohen said to the cast.

Karen Huger Spoke Up

Play

In the reunion clip, Karen Huger was the first cast member to respond to Cohen’s question. She said, “Andy I believe in these women, each and every one of them. I know they went through a lot, but I do believe that these girls can pull through, and I expect nothing less tonight.”

“I’m looking forward as well,” Dillard Bassett chimed in, “to owning what I need to own and moving forward.”

After Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton said, “Count me in,” to Dillard Bassett’s plan, Huger turned to Bryant and her friend Robyn Dixon, and asked them their thoughts directly.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to the ownership,” Bryant said, with Dixon adding, “Sure.”

Fans will have to tune into the RHOP reunion, which begins with Part 1 on Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern, to see if the cast members stay true to their word. Although the reunion has yet to air, some casting news has already come out about the franchise.

Candiace Dillard Bassett to Depart RHOP After 6 Seasons

Dillard Bassett announced her exit from RHOP at the end of season 8 in a statement shared with People on March 25.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” the singer told the outlet. Dillard Bassett left the door open for a possible return, however, adding, “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'”

While Dillard Bassett’s departure is the only one confirmed so far, rumors have swirled about a broader RHOP cast shakeup, with reports that Dixon may not return to the series either.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Birth of 2nd Baby ‘Earlier Than Expected’