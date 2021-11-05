Andy Cohen Reveals the Major Celebrity He’d ‘Love’ To See on ‘Dubai’

Bravo fans can look forward to a new reality show. According to People magazine, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host Andy Cohen shared information about the upcoming show, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” while being interviewed on a November 2021 episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“It’s our first ‘Housewives’ that Bravo has produced internationally,” shared Cohen.

The executive producer noted that the show “is cast” and asserted that “it’s a great group of friends.” He also revealed that the “Real Housewives of Dubai” stars are “going to give the ‘Beverly Hills’ women a run for their money,” as the new cast members are exceptionally wealthy.

As fans are aware, a few cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” such as Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais, had acting careers before becoming Bravo personalities. Cohen seems to like the notion of another actress to be a star of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

While speaking to TMZ in November 2021, Cohen shared his thoughts about the possibility of Lindsay Lohan, who is a Dubai resident, being a “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast member.

“I love that idea,” said Cohen.

The Bravo personality later asserted that he “would love it” if Lohan became a “Real Housewives of Dubai” star.

“I love Lindsay Lohan,” shared Cohen.

While Cohen seemed to appreciate the possibility of Lohan becoming a Bravo star, fans should not expect to see her in “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” According to TMZ, Lohan has not been hired to be a cast member of the show.

Lindsay Lohan Discussed Being a Dubai Resident in 2020

During an April 2020 interview on “Lights Out with David Spade,” Lindsay Lohan shared that she had taken residence in “kind of like the Wall Street area of Dubai.”

“I live here. I’ve been here for about six years but I go to New York a lot. I go and see my family in New York,” shared the “Mean Girls” actress.

Lohan went on to say that she “was living in London” before moving to Dubai. The “Freaky Friday” star then shared that she has not “been to L.A. in 10 years.” She explained that her experiences with Los Angeles “paparazzi definitely scared [her] a lot.” She then clarified that she did not have “any real reasons to” visit California in the past decade.

Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in a Netflix Project

While Lohan may not be on the debut season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” the 35-year-old has a leading role in a Netflix project. Variety reported that the actress will be “playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia” in the holiday movie, “which does not have a title yet.” Meanwhile, Chord Overstreet, of “Glee” fame, will portray “a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner” who looks after Lohan’s character while she recovers.

During her appearance on “Lights Out with David Spade,” Lohan, who had taken a step back with her acting career, shared that she would be interested in filming movies.

“I love seeing movies, I like watching movies and I’m like, ‘Oh I could, you know, I probably should start doing movies again at some point,’” said Lohan with a laugh.

