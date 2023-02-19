Andy Cohen Doesn’t Believe Real Housewives Star’s Story

Andy Cohen dropped a bombshell on “Watch What Happens Live.”

While speaking with guests Lala Kent and Katie Maloney on the February 16, 2023 episode of the Bravo late-night show, Cohen addressed Heather Gay’s black eye mystery that was never resolved during the third season of ”The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

When Cohen asked Kent,” How do you think Heather got the black eye?”, she hesitated for a second then said, “I think it’s from a cast member.”

Cohen then surprised the audience by revealing that he thinks the same. “From Jen Shah? I mean I do too, okay?” Cohen told the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

Kent added, “No, the whole thing of like she hit the faucet. I’m like and then fell into a rose bush, No, right!”

Maloney chimed in to say Gay’s whole story is “giving Erika Jane” vibes.

A representative for Shah issued a statement following Cohen’s insinuation that Shah was involved in Gay’s back eye.

“I personally know that she has not spoken to Andy Cohen since before the reunion where he called her directly to beg her to attend the RHOSLC [season] 3 reunion,” the rep told Life & Style. “That, coupled with the fact that we passed on the [Bravo one-on-one interview] six times seems to be where his aggressions lie.”

Lala Kent Previously Teased That Someone Told Her a Cast Member Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

During a cast trip to San Diego during “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3, Gay emerged with a black eye after a night out with her co-stars. While the RHOSLC star has been unable to reveal exactly what happened, Kent teased that she has inside information on the story.

On a January 2023 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent said, “I think someone did it. I’m not gonna say who I think did it.”

“I’ve heard from people behind the scenes that [the faucet] story is not true and someone did that to her,” Kent said. “It was on a cast trip. It can only be someone from the cast. How do you hit a faucet and have scratch marks all over your body?”

Kent also slammed Bravo for not revealing the whole story.

“On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ we get physical, there are repercussions, heavy repercussions,” she said. “There’s no way we’d get away with not saying who it was. There would be repercussions for that too. We have to talk about everything.”

During “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 reunion, Cohen did state that an “investigation was launched” in an attempt to determine how Gay was injured, but nothing was found. The Bravo host confirmed that there was “no additional footage” for the show that could have helped with the investigation.

Heather Gay Was All Over the Place With Her Black Eye Story, But She Admitted That if Jen Shah Was Involved She Would Protect Her

Gay’s black eye was first seen on the December 21, 2022 RHOSLC episode, “White Lies and Black Eyes.” After she showed her co-stars her shiner, she claimed she didn’t “want to talk about” how she got it.

“I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened,” Gay teased in a confessional. “I just said I’m not talking about it. It’s first rule about fight club,”

But when grilled about her injury during the reunion, Gay admitted that she “blacked out” and didn’t know how it happened. The Beauty Lab + Laser founder revealed that she woke up with no recollection of what took place the night before and that she felt a lot of Mormon “guilt” and “shame” for drinking to the point of blacking out. She explained that she confided in Shah the next morning because she “trusted” that she could help her come up with a cover story for the accident.

According to Page Six, Gay said of Shah, “I trusted her the most for coming up with a cover story when you blackout and you have a black eye. If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention – I was blacked out.”

Many fans feel that Shah did cause the black eye – either accidentally or during an altercation — and Gay covered it up to protect the businesswoman ahead of her jail sentencing for her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme.

