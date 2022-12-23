RHOSLC Fans React to Heather Gay’s Drawn-Out Black Eye Mystery

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fans reacted to a season 3 storyline that continues “to be continued.”

On the December 21, 2022 episode of the Bravo reality show, titled, “White Lies and Black Eyes,” Heather Gay’s unexplained black eye was the main storyline after she was first shown with the injury the week before with a “To Be Continued” teaser.

But by the episode’s end, there were no answers as to how the Beauty Lab + Laser owner ended up with a shiner after a night out with her co-stars—and fans were not happy.

RHOSLC Fans Reacted After Heather Gay Refused to Reveal What Happened to Her Eye

In several confessionals that aired during the December 21 episode, Gay refused to say what happened to her. At one point, she told co-star Jen Shah, “I don’t want to get anyone in trouble” and suggested she needed a “cover story.”

Gay denied not knowing what happened to her, and instead said someone knows and doesn’t “want to talk about it.”

“I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened, I just said I’m not talking about it. It’s first rule about fight club,” Gay said.

The episode ended with a producer asking Gay who she is trying to ”protect.” The RHOSLC responded, “Myself,” before a “To Be Continued” message flashed onscreen.

Fans were not happy with yet another “To Be Continued” message for the storyline, and others expressed frustration over an event that happened off-camera, much like Kathy Hilton’s recent “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama that took place at a private club in Aspen and wasn’t shown on camera.

In a Reddit thread, viewers lashed out over the latest Real Housewives mystery.

“I am not interested in watching a television show that solely depicts the fallout of events that happen off camera,” one commenter wrote on Reddit. “If the women cannot deliver believable drama on camera, THEN CAST OTHER WOMEN. This goes for BH too!”

“This is not the White Lotus. I’m not going to spend my time speculating what happened on a REALITY show,” another viewer wrote. “This isn’t Clue, Colonel Mustard,” another added.

“Right?! I’m getting tired of the speculation drama plot,” another viewer agreed.

“If you don’t want to f***ing talk about it stop cashing checks from Bravo and get off my tv. I’m so sick of this crap,” another wrote.

Whitney Rose Speculated That Jen Shah Had Something to Do With Heather Gay’s Black Eye

Whitney Rose and Heather Gay have had a strained relationship this season. During the episode, Rose speculated that Jen Shah had something to do with Gay’s eye injury and that Gay was protecting her due to Shah’s ongoing legal problems. In March 2021, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly, according to CNN. At the time the December 21 RHOSLC episode was filmed, Shah was awaiting a July 2022 trial, according to Us Weekly.

On social media, some fans agreed that it seemed as though Gay was protecting Shah with her silence about the cause of her black eye.

Shah lashed out at Rose after the episode aired by posting a photo of her kissing a female friend and writing, “Hey @whitneywildrose you blaming me for heathers black eye tonite was so very 1/6/21 of you. Guess you can’t hide that Insurrection spirit for long! #marywasright!”

The woman who Rose was kissing in the photo is Sara McArthur Pierce, a past RHOSLC guest star who was in attendance during the insurrection of the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021. According to ScreenRant, after Pierce posted that she was at the Capital riots, Rose said she did not support the violent events that took place in Washington D.C. on that day.

