Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna Firing ‘on the Table’

Andy Cohen Says He Isn’t Ready to Confirm Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Status: ‘Nothing to Announce About That Right Now’

One of the biggest storylines to come out of BravoCon, in relation to RHOBH, was the fans asking for Andy Cohen to finally fire Lisa Rinna.

“Let’s let the reunions play out,” Cohen said when asked about the future of Rinna.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he’s finally admitting that anything is possible when it comes to the future of Rinna on the show.

“We kinda have those discussions now through the end of, after when the reunions air,” Cohen told the outlet. “I think the key to the success to this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh. In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table, but nothing to announce about that right now.”

During the RHOBH panel on October 14, Rinna was booed by the fans during her introduction. Shortly after she told Entertainment Tonight what that felt like.

“I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried?’ It’s fabulous,” she told the outlet. “I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME. I think I made it.”

Cohen also spoke about the booing.

“The truth is, I love that our fans are so passionate,” Cohen told the outlet. “It’s usually my feeling, a lot of times people come after me on Twitter about something, they had wish I said something that I didn’t say, or something that they are mad at me about. I do find that when I meet people in person, they’re always pretty gracious — and they may say, like, ‘I’m pissed at you at what you did…’ you know? I think that her getting booed was unfortunate, because I, as one of the people who’s a host of this, you want everyone to feel welcome. I thought that she, in her animatable Lisa Rinna style, turned it around. She said it, her whole career she’s never been booed.”

On October 19, Rinna and her publicist called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways,” according to a source who spoke to Heavy.

Kathy Hilton Says She Won’t Return to the Show if Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Are Still on the Cast: ‘I Feel There Are Two Bullies That Intimidate a Lot of the Other Girls’

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not,” Hilton told TMZ in a video shared on October 21. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they’re not being the most authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they’re capable of anything, Erika and Lisa.”

Rinna accused Hilton of having a meltdown in Aspen that included insults of all of the RHOBH cast mates. None of the alleged incident was caught by Bravo cameras.

“It’s a barrage of ‘I can’t f******* can’t believe that I have to be around you f******* peons! I don’t like them. Why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots. I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way, I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f******* ruin Kyle,'” Rinna said on the show, of what Hilton said when the cameras were down.

