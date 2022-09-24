Why Wasn’t Kathy Hilton’s ‘Meltdown’ Filmed? Andy Cohen Explains

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have been left with a lot of questions after Lisa Rinna made claims that Kathy Hilton had a “meltdown” in Aspen, Colorado, during the season 12 cast trip.

The ladies were all out together at a club when Hilton wanted to leave. She told her sister Kyle Richards but Richards didn’t want to leave, so Rinna offered to leave with Hilton. And so, the two left together, taking a van back to Richards’ vacation home. What happened next was detailed by Rinna — but not filmed by Bravo.

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton,” Rinna said in a confessional during the September 21, 2022, episode, according to People magazine.

One thing that many viewers want to know is why this incident wasn’t caught on camera. And Andy Cohen has that answer.

Fans Are Confused About Bravo Not Filming That Night

RHOBH fans have been wondering who is telling the truth — and why there isn’t any video footage to prove it one way or the other.

“What I would truly like to know is…why? Why is Bravo (or whoever is in charge of the edit) so afraid to show what really happened and was said? Were there really no cameras catching this??? Are they that afraid of Kathy? Maybe the fear is real ?!?! Fear of…suing? I am honestly asking,” one Redditor asked on a thread about the episode.

“Whatever happened, if it was filmed or if there’s audio, should be released. If Rinna is fired she should talk about what happened even if she and the other women may have been forced to sign an NDA. And if they signed under duress, Kathy won’t have a leg to stand on if she tries to sue,” someone else wrote.

“If something really went down to the extent Rinna said it happened… Kathy doesn’t seem like the type who would show her face again, I don’t. Plus, Bravo would have said something like, due to recent events, we have chosen to part ways with Kathy Hilton…Or whatever, without really discussing what really happened. A lot doesn’t add up,” a third comment read.

Cohen Revealed Why Bravo Cameras Didn’t Film Hilton & Rinna After They Left the Club

On September 22, 2022, after the RHOBH aired, someone tweeted Cohen and asked him a question that plenty of fans wanted an answer to.

“@Andyyou got to ask production why they didn’t get any of this Kathy Hilton drama on camera! #RHOBH,” the question read. Much to the surprise of many, Cohen actually responded.

“Cameras were down for the night. No cameras allowed in the club,” Cohen wrote.

Several people asked Cohen why there weren’t cameras set up in the van or at Richards’ house but he didn’t respond further.

