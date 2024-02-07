Andy Cohen Reacts After ‘Real Housewives’ OG Suddenly Quits: ‘Unbelievable’

After 14 seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise, Kandi Burruss has announced her decision to part ways with the show.

Shortly after Burruss shared her decision publicly, the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, posted his response on Instagram.

“What can I say about @kandi !? One of the greats! A superstar! What a run! #Worldwide #RHOA,” he captioned a post on February 5, 2024.

Burruss joined RHOA on season 2 and has been a full-time star ever since.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kandi Burruss Confirmed Her Departure on the Red Carpet at the Grammys

Kandi Burruss says she's not returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/HaRikxpmPK pic.twitter.com/qmNTPiOjsA — Variety (@Variety) February 4, 2024

Burruss didn’t announce her departure from RHOA on social media, but told a reporter the news at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long. But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice, big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things,” she continued.

“A friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, it just feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” she added.

Burruss confirmed that while she’s not planning on returning for season 16, she’s not ready to close the door on Bravo completely. “We’re still going to do things together,” she said.

Andy Cohen Discussed Kandi Burruss’ Departure on His SiriusXM Radio Show

Play

In addition to his Instagram post, Cohen talked at length about Burruss’ decision to sit out season 16. He called her run on the show “unbelievable.”

“Incredible run and you think about how much she not only went through on the show but brought to the show,” Cohen said on the February 5, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“She brought us Mama Joyce. She brought us Bolo, she brought us the dungeon, bedroom Kandi, Don Juan, the Old Lady Gang. I mean, it goes on and on. She was always very true to herself. She wanted to be the best. She has been one of my favorite people to work with in my whole time,” he continued.

“She always brought her authentic self to whatever she was doing and I’m excited also because she just came into the show with her own, obviously her own name and her career. I mean, she’s got a huge thing,” he added.

The Bravo exec went on to say that he thinks that Burruss is going to have continued success in her life.

“I know that she’s going to continue being a success in everything she does,” he said. “She impacted not only the show, but she impacted the way that we do business behind the scenes and that is powerful, so I just, I think both of us were kind of crying a little bit at the end of the call the other day,” he added.

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Stands Up for Sister Kim Richards After New Holiday Photo Emerges