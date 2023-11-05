Andy Cohen Gives Dating Update Months After Intimate Video Surfaces

Andy Cohen gave a bit of an update on his love life while at BravoCon in Las Vegas. The Bravo exec shared that he has yet to find that special someone in his life — but he is very much looking.

During a panel at the convention on November 3, 2023, Cohen said that he’s “not really dating anyone right now,” according to Us Weekly. However, he’s very much open to finding someone.

“I’m on Tinder, Raya, Hinge, Grindr. I’m on everything that I could be on,” he said. His comments come months after an intimate video of him at gay pride surfaced online. Cohen says that he’s just a “single” guy having fun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Said He’s Still in Touch With the Guy From the Video

In July 2023, a video of Cohen with a man sitting on his lap inside a club surfaced online. Someone recorded the video, in which Cohen was having a touchy feely moment, and posted it on social media.

Cohen didn’t speak out about the video at the time, though many people came to his defense, saying that the video shouldn’t have been recorded, let alone posted online. However, Cohen did address the video at BravoCon.

“It was Gay Pride! I’m a single man. … There’s nothing to shame me [about] for having a good time on a night off of being a dad,” he told panel host Jeff Lewis, according to Us Weekly. When Lewis asked if Cohen still talked to the guy who was on his lap, he responded, “we text.”

Andy Cohen Was in a Serious Relationship That Ended in 2019

Play

On the May 30, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cohen chatted with host Amanda Hirsch about his dating life.

“I haven’t had a lot of long-term relationships,” he said. “My last relationship [with Clifton Dassuncao], it was a few years, and it was, maybe ended five years ago. And I kept it under wraps and then a friend of mine posted a group photo of all of us on some boat together and tagged my ex. And the Daily Mail saw it and then did like, Instagram journalism and figured out that he and I had been in the same places a lot and they busted him wide open,” Cohen added.

Cohen also dated John Hill, but the two decided they were better off as friends. The “Watch What Happens Live” host has said many times that he’s ready to settle down.

“I’ve had some dates, but it’s gotten—in my mind—more emotionally chaotic. Because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but obviously there’s going to be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,'” Cohen said told Howard Stern in 2022. Cohen is a father of two children, Ben, 4, and Lucy, 1.

And, in May 2023, Cohen admitted that he’d love to get married. “Not only do I love love, but how fun would my wedding be?” he said during an interview with pal Anderson Cooper on CBS Sunday Morning.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Calls Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian’ at BravoCon