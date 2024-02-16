Andy Cohen Reacts to Longtime Housewife’s Return to Filming

Bravo broke the news that Porsha (Williams) Guobadia would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the upcoming 16th season on February 13, and in a February 14 clip of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Andy Cohen shared his thoughts and feelings on Guobadia’s return.

“I am so excited about this. Y’all know that Porsha has had such an incredible journey on the ‘Housewives of Atlanta’, and when she left the show it was great because she left, she was about to be married, and start a new life, and she’s got [her daughter] PJ, and she’s got her man. So it was cool that she left, took some time for herself. She’s done so much, she’s accomplished so much. She comes back to us a more evolved Porsha but yet the Porsha that we all love. She’s so funny, she’s such a bright light, and I’m just thrilled that she’s back.”

Andy Cohen Teases ‘Amazing’ New RHOA Housewives

Cohen went on to discuss the casting for RHOA’s new season. “We’ve got some amazing new gals and this is going to feel — I’m feeling very positive about the new season of Atlanta. So just stand by and you will hear more. I will say there’s a lot of rumors out there that are not true about what’s to come. You’ll hear more when there’s something to be said.”

In Guobadia’s case, Cohen added that it was a bit of a process getting her back on the show, however, he made her leave the door open to a return when she first left the show at the end of season 13.

“But we’re so excited and we’ve kind of been doing a dance, and I remember speaking to Porsha when she left the show and I was like, ‘Can we please say this is a pause? Can you just say it for me just so I can feel better?'” Cohen said. He added that Guobadia humored him, but he still held out hope.

“I remember speaking to her several months ago at the gym and it’s just been a dance. I’m so glad that she came back and she’s got a bright future on Bravo and you’re going to be seeing a lot more of her on all the NBCU networks. So welcome back Porsha,” Cohen said to finish out the topic.

Porsha Guobadia Landed an Overall Deal With NBCUniversal

When Cohen said fans would see Guobadia on all different NBCU networks, he wasn’t kidding. In addition to her return to RHOA, Deadline reported on February 13 that Guobadia had signed an overall deal for scripted talent with NBCUniversal. According to the outlet, Guobadia has made plenty of scripted appearances in the past on shows including “Insecure”, “Sherman’s Showcase”, “Star” and “Steppin’ Back to Love”.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Guobadia said. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, and showing the world my new world!”

