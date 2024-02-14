Fan-Favorite Housewife Returns to Series After Being On Pause

“The Real Housewives” fans have seen many of their favorite stars be put “on pause”, a term Andy Cohen coined for when the network takes a cast member off their show for an indefinite amount of time, with the hopes of bringing them back into the mix in the future. Now, one Housewives fan-favorite is being taken off pause, as it was announced that Porsha Williams Guobadia is making her return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” ahead of the series’ 16th season.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” Guobadia said in a statement shared by the network.

Guobadia joined RHOA in season 5 and served as a cast member until the end of season 13. She was a full-time Housewife for all of her tenure except for season 7, which saw her appear in a recurring “Friend of” role.

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams Guobadia’s RHOA Return

Guobadia shared her own video confirming her return in a February 13 Instagram post. “Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha! See y’all,” Guobadia said to the camera in her video post before blowing a kiss and walking off-screen.

“Season 16 Lets Gooooo 🍑 #Rhoa Are y’all READY?! 👑 😘 🤑,” she added in her caption.

Fans took to Guobadia’s comment section to celebrate her return, and Cohen himself even got in the mix. “Told you it was a pause! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 #Season16,” Cohen wrote.

When Guobadia stepped away from filming at the end of season 13 of RHOA in 2021, she shared a tribute post for her time on the series, and Cohen commented, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

On the February 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, Cohen dedicated his “Mazel of the Day” to Guobadia, saying, “This is such a huge moment. You know I wanted to give Porsha something big to commemorate it but she may have already unwrapped the best present in Bravo history, Bolo (allegedly, it’s a joke).” Cohen then flashed a photo of Bolo, the male stripper from Cynthia Bailey’s season 13 Bachelorette party, on screen.

Who is Porsha Guobadia’s New Husband?

Porsha is returning to RHOA with a new last name, Guobadia, and a new husband, Simon, although her man has been seen on Bravo screens before. According to People, the pair were engaged in May 2021 and married in November 2022.

Prior to their relationship, Simon, the Nigerian-born petroleum company CEO, was married to Porsha’s season 13 “Friend of” Falynn Pina (formerly Guobadia). Falynn and Simon’s divorce was finalized in April 2021, before season 13 of RHOA had finished airing. Simon then announced his engagement to Porsha on May 11, 2021, in an Instagram post, two days after the final episode of the season 13 reunion aired.

