Andy Cohen Gives Update on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Casting

Andy Cohen is dropping some hints about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen revealed that they are currently trying to finalize the cast for the upcoming season. “You know what? We are noodling with the configuration of Atlanta as we speak,” Cohen admitted during the August 10, 2021 interview. “I just threw out a little piece of paper that has the names of who I believe the cast will be. I am not going to show you … there are six names on this list.”

And, when asked which “Real Housewives” star he would want to bring back to TV, he mentioned a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, interestingly enough.

“I always love Shereé [Whitfield],” Cohen said. “I mean, we just brought Heather Dubrow back in Orange County and I thought that was great. It would be fun — I think it would be fun to bring someone back who no one would [expect] — I mean, people talk about Dorinda [Medley] or Lisa Vanderpump or… I always like the curveball and the people saying, ‘What?! You’re bringing back this person?!’ I think Monique [Samuels] would be fun in Potomac.”

According to a June 2021 report by Radar Online, filming for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was pushed back to October 2021 due to uncertainty around the current cast.

Two Longtime 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Stars May Not Be Returning





Even though she’s been a popular staple on the show, rumor has it that Porsha Williams may not be returning for next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to blogger Love B. Scott.

In June 2021, sources told the outlet that Williams is “seriously considering” not returning to the show because she is worried about how it may affect her relationship with new fiance, Simon Guobadia, especially because producers or other castmates might try to “bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with.”

And, during a June 2021 interview with People, Bailey admitted herself that she is not sure if she will be asked back to the franchise.

“I don’t even know if I’m gonna be returning next season,” Bailey told the outlet at the time. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m in a really happy place in my life. My fans got to see my happy ending. So I want them to be able to me happy.” Bailey also added, “If I don’t come back, I wish the show well. It’s been an incredible journey with incredible memories. However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It’s created so many opportunities for me. I’m good.”

There Could Be Drama Already Happening Behind the Scenes of the Show

#RHOA's Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from her husband, Marc Daly. 💔 https://t.co/Qkl4tfsdJx — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 9, 2021

Even though the network hasn’t started filming yet, it looks like there’s already some drama unfolding behind the scenes. On August 9, 2021, star Kenya Moore announced that she would officially be filing for divorce from her husband, Marc Daly.

In December 2020, Moore appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she said that her husband was “fighting” for his marriage. “Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage,” Moore admitted at the time. “He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments. He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.”

