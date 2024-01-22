Andy Cohen Claps Back Over RHOC Filming Spoiler

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” has started production on its 18th season, with filming currently underway. In a January 16 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Bravo superfan and radio host Jeff Lewis chimed in on the latest RHOC headlines, and gave a spoiler at what’s to come on the next season, something host Andy Cohen was not happy about.

“You know they asked me to film ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’. I’ve always wanted to be a Housewife. My dream is coming true. I’m supposed to film a lunch I guess,” Lewis shared.

“Okay good well maybe that’s something you should just keep to yourself,” Cohen replied with a serious tone. Lewis’s fellow guest Mercedes “MJ” Javid from “Shahs of Sunset” and season two of “The Traitors” chimed in to say, “Spoilers. Oh my god, Andy’s mad.”

Jeff Lewis Comments on RHOC Drama

Lewis revealed his invitation to film shortly after weighing in on the recent rift between Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador, the self-proclaimed “Tres Amigas”.

“They’ve been on that show together for many, many years. They’re all my friends which puts me in a very difficult position, but I would love to see them all come together. I know Shannon’s side of the story, I know Vicki’s side of the story, but I haven’t talked to Tamra. But I intend on speaking to Tamra and finding out why this happened,” Lewis shared.

Lewis also chimed in about former RHOC star Alexis Bellino striking up a relationship with Beador’s ex John Janssen. After saying earlier in the episode he did not approve of the coupling, Cohen asked him, “You said on this show [in the past] that you didn’t think John Janssen and Shannon would last, so then why are you so upset about Alexis dating John Janssen?”

“I just think it’s suspect. I do think there is kind of this girl code. And it’s very hurtful to Shannon. She’s getting through it and she’s doing really well in her life right now, but it’s very, very hurtful. And for him to just bounce back with a friend of hers on the show? It seems very tacky,” Lewis elaborated.

Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Have Both Began Filming

In a since-deleted Instagram post from January 2024, Beador revealed that she was filming for RHOC season 18. Her post included a group shot with her daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, alongside the Bravo camera crew.

Beador isn’t the only star to confirm she was filming, either, as Judge took to Twitter on January 17, writing, “Tomorrow is the start of my 14th season. 😱 🍊 🎥 #RHOC.”

Judge shared another update on January 21, when she shared a video to Twitter with the caption, “Lights, Tamra, Action! 🍊 🎥 #RHOC.” The video showed Judge shortly after getting her hair and makeup done, while still wearing a black tank top and her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast-branded slippers. The video then cuts to Judge in a black suit jacket and pants with silver high heels on as she left to film a scene for the show.

