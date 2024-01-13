Tamra Judge Explains Why She Backed Out of ‘Tres Amigas’ Shows

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge made waves with her friends and co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador when she backed out of their Tres Amigas live show tour. While Gunvalson and Beador prepare to hit the road as a two-man show, Judge opened up with Entertainment Tonight about why she is no longer with the Tres Amigas.

“After we did the Phoenix show, the agent called me and said, ‘Would you like to do another [Tres Amigas] show?’ and I said, ‘You know what? I really, I can’t right now. I have too much, too many things on my plate, I can’t go on this tour with them,” Judge said, adding, “I just didn’t have a lot of time to go traveling, and I guess Vicki didn’t like that and now she’s calling me a traitor.”

Tamra Judge’s Decision Started a ‘War’ With Vicki Gunvalson & Shannon Beador

Judge didn’t explain every detail of the Tres Amigas rift, teasing that some of it might come up on the next season of RHOC, which filming has started for. She did go on to explain, “I think that people are gonna understand my concerns and, you know, as far as the Tres Amigas show, I felt like we should not have done it right after her DUI. I felt like she needed to concentrate on herself. … Conversations were had between us about it, and how I felt.”

After Judge’s decision not to do a live show with Gunvalson and Beador, she did reveal plans to do a live “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast show with her co-host Teddi Mellencamp, which sparked a “war” with her former Tres Amigas stars.

After Judge shared photos of her and Mellencamp with the captions “uno” and “dos” to announce their live show, a Bravo fan page reshared the posts and Gunvalson commented, “Stay tuned! I’m done being the nice guy.” Judge later claimed on her “Two Ts” podcast that Gunvalson had sent her “nasty” DMs on Instagram, calling her a “traitor.”

“There were some things they had said about me behind my back that got to me, and it didn’t sit well with me,” Judge added to ET. “In 2024, I’m not going to be around toxic people that are, you know– if you’re my friend, be my friend. If I’m doing something or saying something you don’t like, come to me and tell me. That’s what Teddi does with me. We hold each other accountable.”

Tamra Judge Insists She Didn’t Set Up Alexis Bellino & John Janssen

Another source of tension between Judge and her former Tres Amigas co-stars is Judge’s support of Alexis Bellino. Judge reconnected with former RHOC star Bellino at BravoCon 2023, and weeks later reports came out that Bellino was dating Beador’s ex John Janssen.

In an early 2024 episode of her “Two Ts” podcast, Judge defended herself amidst claims that she had set the new couple up. “I have gotten blamed in the press for hooking them up,” she said.

“I was really defending her and saying that they weren’t dating. Because honestly, in my mind, I thought there’s no way. There’s no way. She then ended up texting me and saying, ‘Can you talk? I have something I want to tell you.’ […] She basically gave me the run down and said they were dating. And I’m like, ‘Oh okay,’” Judge added.

