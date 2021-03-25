Andy Cohen Gets Real About the Fate of RHOC

Bravo Host Andy Cohen shared an update about the future of The Real Housewives of Orange County after hinting earlier this year at the potential for a reboot.

When the franchise’s oldest show concluded its fifteenth season this past January, the executive producer entertained the possibility for another season featuring some of the same cast members — despite its tumultuous ending, E! News reported. Kelly Dodd had many fans calling for RHOC’s cancellation after she found herself in hot water for making controversial comments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and her political beliefs, the outlet continued.

Cohen in January then teased a “major shift in the cast,” according to US Weekly Magazine, emphasizing a reboot.

I think you mean reBOOT — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 28, 2021

However, on March 24, Cohen revealed to E! News that Bravo is in no rush to get the franchise up-and-running again any time soon.

“I think that show’s really important to a lot of people and it’s the mothership of all the Housewives and so we just want to take our sweet time,” Cohen, who was promoting the Thursday premiere of his new E! series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, shared with the outlet.

“You know there used to be times between seasons where we’d say, ‘Let’s just let the Housewives live their lives and we’ll call on them in a bit.’ And I think we’re in that period in Orange County,” he continued.

“I think it will be good for them to live their lives and then we’ll pick it back up when we need to. We’ve got a lot of Housewives shows going in various stages of production so the good news is there’s no, we don’t have to rush it to air.

On March 21, Cohen commemorated RHOC’s 15th anniversary on Instagram with a throwback photo of himself in an old office. The most recent season starred Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas after the exits of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Cohen Recently Defended Dodd’s Controversial Behavior

During a podcast episode of the Bitch Sesh earlier this month, Cohen took to Dodd’s defense after she expressed in a now-deleted Instagram post that the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” He claimed her beliefs stem as a byproduct from living in Orange County, according to the podcast episode.

Cohen expressed hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider that Dodd shares the same opinions as many other fellow residents in the region regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s the thing: Kelly Dodd is from Orange County, where a lot of people share her beliefs in masks and other things,” he said on the Bitch Sesh.

“On the one hand, she is a Real Housewife of Orange County and this is what she believes and she’s not an elected official. She’s not Michelle Obama who we are looking at for this information. That’s just an amalgamation of thoughts that lead in no directions.”

As Far the Real Housewives of Miami, Cohen Does Not yet Have a Reboot Update

The "Real Housewives of Miami" cast might be reuniting https://t.co/OW6cqb9iwP pic.twitter.com/BMIPtyZkuj — Page Six (@PageSix) February 22, 2018

As far as bringing back The Real Housewives of Miami, which ran for three seasons between 2011 and 2013, Cohen shared with E! News that he has no updates as of yet.

Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, announced on February 17 that a reboot of the Miami-based Housewives show was in the works.

“All I can really say is we’re developing the show and we’ll see what happens,” Cohen shared with E! News, adding that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect to experience a dramatic upcoming season.

He said that upcoming eleventh RHOBH season will feature details surrounding Erika Jayne’s recent divorce, E! News reported.

