Andy Cohen Explains Why RHONJ Cast Trip Was Canceled

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 has not wrapped production yet, but it has already picked up quite a bit of buzz. From longtime cast members Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga not being on speaking terms, to Jennifer Aydin and newbie Danielle Cabral being briefly suspended from filming, fans are already wary of what the season may hold.

Now, reports have come out that the planned cast trip to the Berkshires has been canceled, sparking a wave of criticism on social media, with on fan writing in a Reddit thread about the canceled trip, “That’s what they get for not removing the people needed to go, and keeping the SAME stale cast and stale dynamics for years straight that’s ruining the show (the Gorgas, and Margaret to a lesser extent).”

In an October 25 clip from his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen explains the real reason the RHONJ Berkshires trip was canceled, which has nothing to do with the shifting cast dynamics. Hear what Cohen had to say below.

The RHONJ Cast Didn’t Have a Place to Stay in the Berkshires

When Cohen’s guest Danny Pellegrino (from the “Everything Iconic” podcast) asked him “When are we filming at Blue Stone Manor [former ‘New York’ Housewife Dorinda Medley’s Berkshire’s home] again? Like another girls’ trip or something,” Cohen confessed, “The Jersey women were going in the area of the Berkshires on their trip. And they were going to film at Dorinda’s house [with Medley planned to make a cameo appearance on season 14].”

Cohen went on to explain to Pellegrino that “the place that they were staying burned down, so the trip got [canceled], literally the day before they were leaving to go.”

Pellegrino asked if producers considered having the RHONJ cast stay at Blue Stone Manor, which has been a featured location in multiple seasons of RHONY, as well as the second season of the Peacock original spin-off series “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”.

“No, we weren’t going to have them stay at Dorinda’s house, because that’s just a different show basically,” Cohen said, going on to deny the reports that the trip was canceled because “the season was boring”, as Pellegrino mentioned hearing on the internet.

“There’s no end to annoying lies and mistruths or half-truths or made-up s*** that’s out there,” Cohen said about online rumors.

Dorinda Medley Has Blue Stone Manor Decorated for Halloween

Even though the RHONJ ladies missed out on a trip to Blue Stone Manor, Medley still has her Berkshires home decked out for Halloween. Medley has been sharing images and videos of her home’s decorations all October long in preparation for the holiday. Her first post on October 1 featured a photo of her hiding among some lit-up ghost decorations.

Weeks later, she shared videos of a massive blow-up jack-o-lantern that she had set up on her sprawling property. One video included Medley in a jack-o-lantern mask and pumpkin sweater posing in front of the inflatable, which stands at over twice her height.

On October 23, Medley shared a closer look at another one of the decorations she has. The setup includes three life-sized witch figures standing around a foggy cauldron. In the video clip, Medley stands with the witches before silently approaching the camera and bearing her teeth, showing off a row of creepy fake teeth she was wearing.

