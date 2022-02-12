Andy Cohen Teases Next Season of the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Looks like the ladies of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are already engaging while filming for season 3 of the franchise.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on February 11, Andy Cohen revealed that there is already a lot of drama happening between the cast of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” as they are in the process of filming season 3.

“The reunion left off with the women who are remaining in quite a dramatic spot, where you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cohen told the outlet. “So I’m glad that there are cameras on them now, because it’s already kicking off, there’s a lot going on and I’m glad we’re there shooting right now. We did something similar with Beverly Hills, where we started shooting the new season fairly soon after we shot the reunion and in a case like both of those, it really paid off.”

It appears that some of that drama might have to do with Jennie Nguyen, a former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star who was fired in January 2022 after a series of controversial social media posts from her Facebook account came to light.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'” Bravo wrote in a statement on their Instagram at the time. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention.”

Cohen Also Spoke About the Decision to Fire Nguyen

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen also spoke about the network’s decision to fire Nguyen, explaining that “every case is different.” Some fans were upset with the network as they took almost one week to address her status on the show after the Facebook posts surfaced.

“Listen, I think that we’re in a time where, we’re producing a show that is about outspoken, sometimes politically incorrect people who are speaking their mind and, you know, we have to be sensitive to issues of racism,” Cohen said, “and we have to look out for everybody who is not only watching, but who are also on the show, and you know, look– there’s, every case is different, but we wanna do the right thing and it’s a work in progress.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Skipped out on the Season 2 Reunion

Even though they’re already filming season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” viewers have yet to see the season 2 reunion, which will air in late February 2022. However, there will be one star who is missing from the special, and that is Mary Cosby. Cosby revealed why she was a no-show during a session on Twitter Spaces in January 2022.

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” Cosby said on Twitter Spaces, which was captured by the Instagram account @crazyaboutbravo.

Cosby continued, “Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story. And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

Viewers can catch the season 2 finale of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on Sunday, February 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

