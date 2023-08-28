Andy Cohen Names Real Housewives Star Who Has the Best ‘Comeback Story’

Andy Cohen thinks a “Real Housewives” star had an “iconic” comeback.

In the nearly 20 years since Bravo’s Housewives franchise made its debut, many of its stars have come and gone. But in a fan Q&A posted in August 2023, Cohen said Taylor Armstrong’s return to the fold was the best – and one he didn’t see coming.

Andy Cohen Said He Didn’t See Taylor Armstrong’s Return on His ‘Bingo Card’

In a video posted on the “Watch What Happens” Live YouTube page on August 21, Cohen was seen fielding audience questions in a montage piece. One fan asked the Bravo host to name which Real Housewives star had “the best comeback story.” Cohen didn’t miss a beat when answering.

“I mean Taylor’s comeback story is pretty iconic,” he said in reference to Armstrong, who starred in the original seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” years before making the switch to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2022,

“I don’t think I had it on my bingo card that she was going to be the one that switched cities,” Cohen said of the RHOBH OG.

Armstrong reshared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Don’t call it a comeback, call it a crossover. 💎➡️🍊.”

The Real Housewives veteran also thanked Cohen and added the hashtags of the two franchises she has starred in: #RHOBH and #RHOC.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with several suggesting that Armstrong deserves a “permanent orange” on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Taylor Armstrong Revealed Why She Returned to the Real Housewives After a Long Hiatus

Taylor Armstrong was a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when it debuted in 2010. But at the end of the first season, her husband, Russell, died by suicide amid allegations that he was physically abusive to his wife. Armstrong left the show at the end of season three and started a new life in Colorado with her new husband John Bluher. But a decade later, she received a call from Cohen to invite her to join “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” she told Today.

In a Q&A with fans, Armstrong revealed what made her decide to return to the Housewives. “I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” she wrote, according to Reality Tea. “When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place, and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished.”

In 2022, Armstrong made history when she became the first Real Housewives star to switch franchises with a move to Orange County. Armstrong joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” as a “friend of’ for season 17 and fans saw a completely new side of her – and how she handles her friendships.

“My life has changed completely,” Armstrong told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “That’s a long story, but you know, I was in a miserable marriage and went through a lot, and I’ve grown a lot from then and I have much stronger friendships now, because I’m a better friend.”

