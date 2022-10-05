Andy Cohen Criticized Over ‘Rude’ Behavior Toward Real Housewives Stars

The third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” just premiered and viewers saw that the dynamics of the group of women have changed a bit.

One of these changes is the new friendship between Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, and the two women also spoke about it with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” after the season premiere. “It is interesting, by the way, seeing the two of you here together. OK, and there’s more to come on that as the season progresses,” Cohen told the two women, who agreed that they “never” thought they’d be friends.

While many fans discussed the change, quite a few instead slammed Cohen for his behavior on that episode of WWHL and accused him of being “rude” and appearing “bored” of the RHOSLC stars during the show.

Many Fans Called Out Cohen for Appearing to Be ‘Completely Disengaged’

There were many comments on Twitter as the episode was airing calling out Cohen, with one tweet reading, “[Cohen] seems like he hated every moment of being on the show with Lisa and Whitney #WWHL #RHOSLC.” Someone else said, “I love how obvious it is when #AndyCohen is unhappy with his guests!! Lisa & Whitney are a snoozefest #wwhl #bravotv #RHOSLC.”

One person wrote, “Is it me or does Andy seemed annoyed with Lisa and Whitney Rose?! #WWHL #RHOSLC.” The comments continued on Twitter and on Reddit in a thread titled, “Andy Cohen did not seem to enjoy Lithney, he was dismissive and rude!”

Someone else wrote, “Unless his guests are big stars or his BFFs , he doesn’t kill them with kindness.” Another said, “I haven’t seen the episode but Andy seems so disinterested in SLC. He was completely disengaged during both reunions. I don’t think he cares for that cast tbh.” The thread picked up nearly 200 comments, most of them agreeing that he didn’t seem thrilled to be speaking with Rose and Barlow.

Rose & Barlow Explained a Bit More About Their Newfound Friendship & Said It Would Be Shown on the Season

The new friendship between Rose and Barlow has been surprising since the two were very much at odds with each other in the first two seasons of the Bravo show. Rose even claimed that she had a doctorate in Barlow’s “b.s.” and called out her co-star for acting superior to their cast mates.

However, Barlow’s fallout with Meredith Marks and issues in the friendship between Heather Gay and Rose meant that the two could find common ground and start working on a friendship.

“It’s a lot to unpack, and you’ll see it throughout all the episodes,” Rose shared with ET about her new relationship with Barlow. She said that she had previously considered Barlow only through “everyone else’s lenses” and “pre-judged” her because of that but now she’s been able to see a different side to Barlow.

“After all those rumors came out and everything happened, I got to see a more vulnerable and open Lisa,” Rose explained and said she was able to form her own relationship that wasn’t based on Gay’s “lenses” or anyone else’s opinion.

