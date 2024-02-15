RHOBH Star Reveals Biggest Regret From Season 13

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed she has a big regret from filming season 13. In a February 2024 interview, newcomer Annemarie Wiley said she deeply regrets repeatedly bringing up Sutton Stracke’s medical issues about her esophagus while filming the Bravo reality show in 2023.

Speaking with E! News on February 13, Wiley said, “I have nothing but regrets. I’ve apologized to Sutton both privately and publicly and it was something that I wish I’d never even talked about. Nothing that I should have brought up. I should have left it alone.”

Wiley, who works as a nurse anesthetist, also said she hopes to have a friendship with Stracke at some point. “Sutton really has a hilarious side to her I want to get to know her better. I want to spend some more time with her,” she said.

Anne Marie Wiley Said Sutton’s Medical Situation Was None of Her Business

The drama started when Stracke revealed she had an esophagus issue where she couldn’t swallow food easily. Wiley claimed a small esophagus is “not a medical diagnosis” and suggested if Stracke has a “stricture” she just needs to chew her food more. She also questioned Stracke about drinking alcohol while on the medication Gabapentin. At one point, in the episode “A Bitter Pill to Swallow,” Stracke asked Wiley, “Are you my doctor?

During a February 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Wiley was asked about “all of the esophagus” stuff.

“Number one, I never want to hear the word esophagus again,” she replied. “Number two, it was none of my business. I should never have asked about it. I’m sincerely sorry to Sutton and, you know. I’ve apologized to her. We’re in a better place now, but like I honestly never want to hear that word again.”

Wiley previously said her relationship with Stracke was touch and go. “You think you’re kind of getting to a good place and then she kind of brings out the talons and she kind of does a 180 and this whole Jekyll and Hyde situation starts happening,” Wiley told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea in January.

Anne Marie Wiley Said She’s Working on Her Relationship With Crystal Kung Minkoff

During her first season of RHOBH, Wiley also butted heads with Crystal Kung Minkoff. Minkoff accused Wiley of misrepresenting herself as an anesthesiologist. The two seemingly reconciled when Minkoff had a medical emergency in Spain and Wiley used her medical knowledge to comfort her until an ambulance arrived. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Wiley said, “It was the irony of it. It was really crazy. But honestly, I was almost, like, honored that Crystal felt like she could be vulnerable with me, And I was so happy that I could be there for her.”

Still, Wiley doubled down to say that she never represented herself as a medical doctor and said that was just “Crystal’s storyline.”

“I introduced myself to Crystal as a CRNA, or I said nurse anesthetist, and she like had a puzzled look on her face. And I said ‘I do anesthesia.’ And then she said, ‘oh my sister is an anesthesiologist. ‘ And I said. ‘oh great, I’m a CRNA, she’ll know what that means.’ Because unless people are in health care and they have heard of a nurse anesthetist before, they’re definitely not going to know what the acronym means.”

“So that’s what happened and Crystal just wanted to take it a different way,” she said.

In the interview with E! News, Wiley said she’s still working on her relationship with Minkoff. “Crystal and I, we’re also in a better place,” she said. “Relationships, they don’t just become fixed over like it’s just going to take a little bit more time for us.”

