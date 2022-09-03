RHOBH Star’s Fiancé Makes Surprising Comment About Erika Jayne

Diana Jenkins’ fiancé opened up about Erika Jayne.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s man, Asher Monroe, previously made headlines for his performance of the Christmas hymn “O Holy Night” that aired on the Bravo reality show, a performance that Erika Jayne ultimately hijacked.

Fans saw the situation play out on the July 27, 2022, RHOBH episode, titled “Beverly Hills Blackout,” when Jenkins, 49, hosted a gala at her mansion that featured her 33-year-old fiancé performing a Christmas concert with piano accompanist Ric’key Pageot. But it didn’t take long for a tipsy Erika Jayne to start singing along so loudly from her chair that Monroe’s voice couldn’t be heard over her.

On social media, viewers reacted to the awkward scene. “This whole scene was CRINGE! …. Erika trying to steal his thunder,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

But while Monroe had every right to be bothered by Erika trying to steal his thunder, he actually had the opposite reaction when asked about it in a recent interview.

Asher Monroe Defended Erika Jayne After She Tried to Out-Sing Him

Erika Jayne Helps Diana Jenkins Fiancé Sing a Christmas Carol | RHOBH Highlight (S12 E12) | Bravo The Beverly Hills Housewives get together for Diana Jenkins' Christmas party, and everyone is having a great time! Asher, Diana's fiancé, gets a little help from Erika Jayne while singing a Christmas carol. Then, Kyle Richards expresses how surprised she is Sutton Stracke wanted to come to Diana's party. Watch new episodes of RHOBH, Wednesdays… 2022-07-28T17:00:29Z

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow,” several RHOBH stars opened up about Monroe’s unintentional duet with Erika Jayne. “Asher performed, he has a beautiful voice,” said Garcelle Beauvais. adding, “There was a heckler amongst us by the name of Erika Jayne.”

While speaking on the aftershow, “The Pretty Mess” singer boasted that she was “the second most entertaining thing behind Asher” at the party, then dished that Monroe actually told her that she made the party better by joining in with him for the song.

In an August 2022 interview with Pride, Monroe reacted to Erika’s couch concert and confirmed that he wasn’t at all annoyed by it.

“It was funny,” he said. “Erika’s a hoot. She’s a larger-than-life character and she’s so funny. Even though what the audience saw is her interrupting my performance, what was felt that night was actually more of a support. Everyone of course interpreted the way they want to. It was a fun night nonetheless.”

Asher Monroe Has Been Working on His Music Career for Years

While RHOBH may be the first time some viewers have seen Monroe sing, he actually has a lengthy career to his name and a recent solo release, “Windows of Time,” that has been streamed more than one million times.

“Music has been at the pivotal stage of my career, even early on,” he told Pride. “It’s always been something that’s gotten me through many doors.”

According to Bustle, Monroe first appeared on Broadway at age seven in “Beauty and the Beast” in the late 1990s. He was the lead singer for the group V Factory and signed a recording contract with Warner Bros. Records.

Monroe also co-founded an independent record label with Jenkins in 2012, per Women’s Health, which means the couple has been making beautiful music together for over a decade. In August 2022, Monroe also recorded a special version of his love’s favorite song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which he posted to Instagram.

