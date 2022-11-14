Fans React to Ashley Darby’s Video From ‘Luke Gulbranson’s Apartment’

Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have been spotted together a few times since first connecting at BravoCon 2022 and Bravo fans are all about the budding romance.

That’s why a recent TikTok video posted by “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Darby grabbed fans’ attention as they quickly guessed that she was in Gulbranson’s New York City apartment. While most fans simply speculated about the location based on clues in the backdrop such as a Minnesota license plate and a flannel, some eagle-eyed detectives found identical decor pieces in some of Gulbranson’s TikTok videos.

Darby posted a video of herself dancing to Sean Paul’s “Give It Up To Me” featuring Keyshia Cole and wrote as the caption, “Talk about a timeless jam.” Fans quickly took to the comments to point out some of the decor pieces in the background.

Fans Said Ashley Darby’s Background Looked Exactly Like Luke Gulbranson’s Apartment & Posted Comparisons to His Own TikTok Videos

Fans took to the comments of Darby’s video on TikTok as well as on Instagram and Twitter where it began circulating. Many of them pointed out that it was looking like Gulbranson’s apartment, especially the Minnesota license plate on the wall, the antlers on the coffee table, and a flannel draped over a chair.

“It looks like a man’s apartment… it’s a very Luke Vibe…” someone wrote. Another person commented, “Sayin you’re at Luke’s apartment without saying you’re at Luke’s apartment.” Another person pointed out, “Minnesota license plate…flannel…antlers on coffee table…”

Some of Gulbranson’s old TikTok videos were used to compare the look of his apartment with the background of Darby’s video. In one video, the same rug was visible as the one by the door in Darby’s video. It also showed the same TV and console setup. Another video showed the same antlers on his coffee table as the ones from the RHOP star’s TikTok.

Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Have Been Spending a Lot of Time Together Lately & He Said on WWHL That They Often Speak a Bit in the Evenings

Darby’s video in what seemed to be Gulbranson’s apartment came a week after the pair were spotted spending time in the Washington, D.C. area. Gulbranson traveled from New York City, where he lives, to the Washington D.C. area last weekend and was spotted at a Washington Capitals game at the Capital One Arena.

The next day, the pair linked up with Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke to watch a Washington Commanders game at FedEx Field in Maryland. Several photos and videos of that linkup were posted on the Bravo stars’ Instagram Stories, including a TikTok video shared by Darby to Beyonce’s song “Cuff It” that showed the foursome dancing.

Gulbranson previously revealed on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that he and Darby often speak in the evenings when they have some time and are still in the process of getting to know each other.

