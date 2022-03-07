Former RHOC Daughter Ashley Zarlin Is All Grown Up

One of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Lauri Peterson, was very familiar to fans as were her three children, Ashley Zarlin, Josh Waring and Sophie Waring. Viewers were first introduced to Peterson as a single mother but in the third season, she married George Peterson and the family eventually exited the show after the fourth season.

The last viewers saw of her eldest Ashley, the 21-year-old was trying to figure out what kind of career to pursue, either as an OC Angel or with A-Z Skin Care. However, it looks as though she’s gone all-in on entrepreneurship as she launched Cheeky Minx, an online clothing store, and fashion blog The Cheeky Blonde.

The former RHOC kid is also all grown up, recent photos posted by Zarlin and Peterson show. Check out Zarlin’s latest look below:

Another recent shot from Zarlin showed Peterson’s daughter giving a shoutout to her lip injections:

Peterson Shared Several Photos With Zarlin Over the Years Showcasing Her Different Looks

It’s possible to see Zarlin’s changing look by going back through several snaps posted by the young woman and her Bravolebrity mother. In 2017, Peterson posted a photo of her eldest and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ashleyzarlin beautiful girl who happens to be even more beautiful inside! Life is sweeter and lovelier with you in it. I am super proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. I love your strong self worth and independence!” Here is the photo:

A younger Zarlin was snapped with her mother in this birthday picture from January 28, 2014:

For a reminder of what Zarlin looked like during filming, Peterson shared this flashback photo showing a very young Peterson family:

Here is a video of Zarlin on the show as she pursued an opportunity with OC Angels:





The OC Angels – The Complete Story The entire story of the OC Angels, a D level plot line that spanned across seasons 1 and 2 of The Real Housewives Of Orange County. 2019-07-03T02:14:01Z

Zarlin Is Single, Works as a Model & Runs Her ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Site

In the many years since she appeared on RHOC, Zarlin has been keeping busy, describing herself in her Instagram bio as a “dog mom” and a model. She also runs the website and brand The Cheeky Blonde, which states, “I am a Southern California native, living in Newport Beach.” It says:

If you’re looking for more tips from a skincare obsessed freak, wannabe fitness junkie, travel lover, beach wave hair master, then you came to the right place. I hope that the content you find on here will inspire you in some way or another, and if not then maybe it can make you laugh.

One of her latest Instagram posts from February 19 indicated that the blonde beauty is single, as she wrote, “Single, but I got my eye on somebody. I’m squinting though…so I could be wrong.” Zarlin also recently appeared on a Bravo special alongside her mother and another OG housewife, Jo De La Rosa, where the group rewatched the first episode of RHOC.

The “Watch with Jo and Lauri” episode aired in October 2020 and saw the former RHOC kid spilling the tea on some of her friendships with other children of “Real Housewives,” Bravo Insider reported.

