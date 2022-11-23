‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Health Issues: ‘It’s All Very Confusing’

A reality star has opened up about some of the health issues she’s been dealing with and gave fans some information about what she’s been going through in recent years.

The news came from former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, who said that she’s “been battling what appears to be some sort of auto immune issue.” Frankel admits that she’s not quite sure what’s going on, adding that it’s possible that her health issues stem from something “histamine related.”

Frankel revealed this information in the caption of an Instagram video that was shared to her feed on November 14, 2022. In the video itself, Frankel opened up about even more about what she’s been dealing with, and said that she has questioned COVID and the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to her own health — which she has taken heat for.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Has Had ‘Dangerously Low’ Blood Pressure

In a recent Instagram Story, Frankel revealed that she had very low blood pressure, which is something that she’s experienced from time to time, but, according to her aforementioned Instagram post, has “more recently” been “chronically dangerously low.”

This affects my energy, my equilibrium, how I handle coming off of sleep and it requires IVs and intense hydration. My body doesn’t retain water so I require a lot of salt to stay hydrated,” she explained.

In February 2021, Frankel revealed that she had a severe allergic reaction to fish after she was accidentally served the wrong meal at a restaurant.

“Last night, my daughter told our server that I am deathly allergic to fish and we ordered off the vegan menu and they accidentally gave us someone else’s food. We realized too late and it was a crisis. It was a medical emergency with shots and [it] traumatized my daughter,” she said in a TikTok.

Frankel mentioned that example in her recent Instagram post, as well.

“When I came close to death from a fish allergy, the main factor in the crisis was a BP of 60/40, a number that I get close to now if I indulge in hard alcohol or if I sleep long periods (without hydration),” she shared.

Frankel’s ‘Biggest Fear’ Is Not Being ‘Healthy’ for Her Daughter

Frankel is a mom to a 12-year-old daughter named Brynn and the two are incredibly close. Frankel said that she’s really afraid of “not being healthy” for her daughter, and she appears to be doing everything that she can to keep herself on the right path by being mindful of what she puts into her body — and when.

“I am learning and am on a medical journey. I have a daughter and my biggest fear is not being healthy for her. It’s my job to take this very seriously, to do research, to learn from others and to be on a fact finding journey,” she wrote.

Frankel received a great deal of support in the comments section of her video. Many people wished her well on her health journey, several people agreed with her take, and several thanked her for speaking out and sharing her opinions.

