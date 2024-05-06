‘Real Housewives’ Alum & Fiancé Have Ended Engagement: Report

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel may be single, as reported by Us Weekly.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the publication that Frankel and her fiance, Paul Bernon, have ended their six-year relationship in March 2024. The insider stated that their personalities were too different to continue dating.

“They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” stated the source.

Us Weekly also reported that Frankel and Bernon had broken up in 2020 before rekindling their romance.

Heavy reached out to Frankel’s representatives but received no reply.

Bethenny Frankel Stated She Was Not Sure if She Would Get Married to Paul Bernon in June 2023

During an appearance on a June 2023 interview with “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” Frankel, who is divorced from her first husband Jason Hoppy, stated she was not sure if she and Bernon would get married, despite their engagement.

“I don’t know. I’m never going to plan a wedding. I can tell you that,” said Frankel.

The mother of one then suggested that if she and Bernon were to wed, they would have an intimate ceremony. She also clarified that she enjoyed her relationship with Bernon.

“We love each other. We are great partners. I say ‘life partners’ and people say that’s a weird thing to say. But, like, we are married. But I don’t want to go through what everyone else wants us to do. And the whole plan,” said the RHONY alum.

Bethenny Frankel Has Been Publicly Mourning Her Late Mother

Frankel announced that her late mother, Bernadette Birk, had died following a battle with lung cancer in late April 2024. In an April 20 Instagram post, Frankel explained she had a complicated relationship with Birk.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Frankel stated that her mother “was brilliant, funny, cultured and wise — yet suffered a lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction.” She also stated that while they had a tense dynamic, Birk “taught [her] food, wit, culture and strength.”

Frankel also wrote that she reconciled her relationship with Birk, following a period of estrangement, so her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, could bond with her grandmother.

“We reconnected so my daughter could know and love her. She adored Bryn and they shared a love of art,” continued Frankel.

In a May 5 Instagram upload, Frankel shared several pictures of Birk taken when she was young. She also included photos of Bryn. In the caption, Frankel shared she believed her late mother and the 13-year-old bore a strong resemblance.

“As Mother’s Day approaches I can’t help but notice and celebrate this resemblance. I was obsessing over finding photos of my mother from her youth. The minute I saw the first one it hit me,” read the post’s caption. “I wasn’t sure if I was just imagining something that made me feel safe… then all of your comments flooded me with the resemblance too and I couldn’t see anything else. It’s so comforting and makes myself and Bryn so happy and something that they have uniquely between them. I revel in the beauty of it… I can’t unsee it now.”