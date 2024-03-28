Fans React to RHONY Season 15 Cast Announcement

The cast of the 15th season of “Real Housewives of New York City” has been announced.
According to BravoTV.com, RHONY season 15 will star the entirety of the season 14 cast, which featured Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons. The RHONY season 15 stars filmed a brief video to announce the new season, uploaded on Bravo’s official Instagram account on March 28.
Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the casting announcement. Quite a few commenters stated they were excited about the revelation about season 15.
“I’m glad they’re all back!” wrote a commenter.
“Happy to see Jenna is returning! I love them all, and they each bring something unique to the screen,” shared a different person.
“Best revamp ! Hope you do it to most of the other franchises,” added a social media user.
Some Instagram users, however, shared that they would have preferred to see original RHONY stars, like Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley, back on the series.
“We want the OGs,” commented a social media user.
“🥱 bring back our legacy cast!” wrote a different commenter.
“Jenna and Brynn are cool but being back the OGs! This cast ain’t it. Last season was a snoooooooze fest!” chimed in another.
A few RHONY fans also expressed confusion about a promotional post for the series that showed 10 apples. Some commenters speculated that there may be more cast members who have not yet been announced.
Brynn Whitfield Spoke About RHONY Season 15 on March 21, 2024
While filming an Amazon Live on March 21, Whitfield discussed shooting the 15th season of RHONY. She stated she did not want to reveal too much information about the season.
“I’m not going to say anything. All I can say is that I’m really excited. And I think everyone’s going to be really really happy. And excited very soon,” said Whitfield.
When a fan inquired if she could “give us any hints on new cast members,” she suggested that the show would feature some new faces.
“I feel like I can say, like, the people that I love the most, and maybe follow the most, each have a friend coming. So like, that’s kind of interesting,” said Whitfield.
Brynn Whitfield Shared Her Thoughts About Rumors that Original RHONY Stars May Appear in Season 15
During a February 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Whitfield addressed rumors that original RHONY stars may appear in the show’s 15th season. She stated she did not know details about the RHONY season 15 casting. The 38-year-old said, however, that she would be interested in filming with original RHONY cast members.
“I would be open to anything. I just want this whole — the point of this is not to make Brynn Whitfield happy. It’s to make the fans happy. Let’s do New York justice. I’m open to anything,” stated Whitfield.