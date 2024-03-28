Fans React to RHONY Season 15 Cast Announcement

The cast of the 15th season of “Real Housewives of New York City” has been announced.

According to BravoTV.com, RHONY season 15 will star the entirety of the season 14 cast, which featured Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons. The RHONY season 15 stars filmed a brief video to announce the new season, uploaded on Bravo’s official Instagram account on March 28.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the casting announcement. Quite a few commenters stated they were excited about the revelation about season 15.

“I’m glad they’re all back!” wrote a commenter.

“Happy to see Jenna is returning! I love them all, and they each bring something unique to the screen,” shared a different person.

“Best revamp ! Hope you do it to most of the other franchises,” added a social media user.

Some Instagram users, however, shared that they would have preferred to see original RHONY stars, like Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley, back on the series.

“We want the OGs,” commented a social media user.

“🥱 bring back our legacy cast!” wrote a different commenter.

“Jenna and Brynn are cool but being back the OGs! This cast ain’t it. Last season was a snoooooooze fest!” chimed in another.

A few RHONY fans also expressed confusion about a promotional post for the series that showed 10 apples. Some commenters speculated that there may be more cast members who have not yet been announced.

“Ok but WHO WERE THE OTHER FOUR APPLES REFERENCING ON THE PREVIOUS POST?! You know how us Bravo fans operate, fam,” wrote a commenter.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About RHONY Season 15 on March 21, 2024

While filming an Amazon Live on March 21, Whitfield discussed shooting the 15th season of RHONY. She stated she did not want to reveal too much information about the season.