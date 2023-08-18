Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Former Co-Star’s Bombshell Claim

Bethenny Frankel is firing back after Carole Radziwill made a bold claim about how Frankel obtained the photo of Tom D’Agostino with another woman on the eve of Luann de Lesseps’ engagement party.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star took to TikTok to refute Radziwill’s “stupid” claim — but then deleted the video, according to Page Six.

Frankel denied that she was sent the photo of D’Agostino by Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of Donald Trump, which Radziwill revealed on the August 10, 2023, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

She explained that she was chatting with a friend who got to talking about RHONY and it was the friend who told her that it was Cohen who sent the photo to Frankel — which Frankel denied.

Bethenny Frankel Says She Got the Photo From a Woman Who Still Texts Her

Radziwill, who was on RHONY in a full-time role from seasons 5 through 10, says that the cast was “suspicious” about how Frankel received the photo that showed de Lesseps’ fiance getting cozy with another woman.

“It just seems so implausible and unbelievable. But it’s, like, a story line. And there’s a photo,” Radziwill said on the podcast.

However, Frankel has since explained that it was a “woman” that sent her the picture. Although she didn’t reveal this woman’s identity, Frankel said that the woman still texts her.

“Only because I love you and because many of you have asked me in the comments will I comment on something so insignificant and so stupid and it is that no, Michael Cohen did not take the photo at The Regency of Tom,” Frankel said on TikTok.

“[The woman] just sent me our original text and the photo, and it was the photo, and underneath it, it said, ‘Maybe you should make different New Year’s Eve plans’ – which I don’t even know what that means,” she continued, adding, “It’s dangerous to listen to just anybody spew their mouth off about something they know nothing about.”

Luann de Lesseps Still Married Tom D’Agostino Despite the Evidence in the Photo But They Divorced Shortly Thereafter

Longtime fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” likely remember the episode where Frankel received the photo and had to show de Lesseps. Despite the evidence that D’Agostino was stepping out on her, the Countess still ended up marrying him. Their marriage, however, was short lived.

In a one-on-one with Andy Cohen following the split, de Lesseps opened up about the moment that she knew that her marriage was over (via People magazine).

“It was the weekend before the reunion, basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press,” de Lesseps recalled. “That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” she added.

The interview was part of a special “Watch What Happens Live” episode that aired in September 2017.

