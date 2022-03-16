Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Fan for Instagram Comment

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel fired back at a fan who left a comment on her Instagram post.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Frankel posted a photo alongside her fiance Paul Bernon.

“He loves me,” she wrote along with several heart emojis. “And I’m the luckiest girl in the world. You’re the best partner anyone could ask for…I love you Paul #rideordie @pbernon”

And some of the fans took the opportunity to leave comments that Frankel felt the need to respond to.

Bethenny Frankel Blasted a Fan Who Said Paul Bernon Looks Like Her Son in the Instagram Comments

Most of the comments on Frankel’s instagram post were postive but there were a few that chose to not take the high road.

One such commenter wrote, ” He looks like your son” with a shocked emoji.

Frankel saw it and replied, “He is my son. It’s a new trend.”

Several other posters saw the comment and voiced their own frustrations at the mean-spirited comment.

“Hardly,” one fan wrote in response to Frankel and Bernon’s age.

“and you love the lord with that judgemental mind?” another fan wrote, tagging the original commentor.

Bernon is listed as being 41 years old, while Frankel is 51, making it a 10 year age gap.

Several fans showered Frankel with positive comments about the relationship.

Former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson was among the well-wishers.

“I’m SO happy for you,” she wrote. “To find love like this, is an inspiration to so many. I wish you and Paul a lifetime of happiness.”

“So happy for you,” a fan wrote. “I love seeing your smile when you are with him or talking about him. Enjoy.”

“You’re so deserving after all you’ve been through,” another fan commented.

“If you love him, we love him,” a fan wrote.

“You deserve it all Bethany!!! You are a good human who deserves all the good things in life especially love!” another comment reads.

Paul Bernon Has Been Appearing on Bethenny Frankel’s Social Media More in 2022

According to People, Bernon and Frankel got engaged on March 23, 2021. They began dating in the Fall of 2018 but had a brief split in October 2020, People also reported.

Since their engagement Bernon has appeared in Frankel’s social media posts and fans are loving it.

On January 5, 2022, Bethenny posted the silly TikTok to her official Instagram page featuring Bernon.

“I CANNOT STOP WATCHING,” a fan wrote along with a plethora of laughing emojis. “So sweet love you 2 together,” another fan wrote. “Ok so that was extremely cute. And funny,” another fan wrote.

On February 15, 2021, she posted a series of photos from the pair out to dinner on Valentine’s Day.

“We love this for you!,” a fan wrote on the post. “Cute Couple Alert!” another fan commented.

The day before she shared a series of photos, including a kissing photo with the caption, “‘Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get-only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything.’ -Katharine Hepburn”

“I see nothing but Love,” a fan wrote. “Love seeing you so happy B,” another fan wrote.

