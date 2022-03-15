Fans Slammed Randall Emmett For Ocean Birthday Post

Randall Emmett shared several videos and photos celebrating his daughter Ocean’s birthday with his ex-wife following his break-up with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

Kent and Emmett had separate birthday celebrations to commemorate Ocean turning 1 year old this month. Kent threw a lavish “give them Ocean” themed party on March 13 and Emmett celebrated at home with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers and their children.

Randall Emmett Shared a Video of Ambyr Childers Holding Ocean & Presenting Her With Toys for Her First Birthday

Emmett shared a video of his ex-wife (who many believe he cheated on with Kent) holding Ocean and showering her with gifts on his Instagram Story. Emmett and Childers share two daughters together, both were also in the video.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the video.

“Rand is gaslighting Lala, the manipulation of that man,” someone wrote on Reddit. “Also, between Lala and Rand then the whole Kanye and Kim can divorced people just freaken agree to keep their kid drama off social media? Like damn”

“Weaponizing your kid is petty af,” someone else wrote.

“This is just messy!” someone said.

“I don’t really feel bad. Lauren from Utah thrived off of posting Ambyr’s children on her social media when she first made her relationship w Randal public. She also loved reminding everyone that she won a married man,” another fan pointed out.

Several fans took to the Instagram comments to blast Emmett as well.

“You need to be stopped,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“I suppose you want father of the year award? How will you explain your bad behavior to your beautiful daughters..” another fan commented on a separate Instagram post.

“Shame you treated her mom like s***,” someone else wrote.

“Don’t treat her like you treat the mothers of your children. Those babies deserve better,” a fan said.

“Then you shouldn’t have cheated on Lala,” someone wrote. “Literally a Beautiful and successful woman. Idk how you didnt realize how lucky you were to have her.”

Randall Emmett Posts Tribute to ‘Greatest Blessing’ on Daughter Ocean’s Birthday

“Your my [heart],” Emmett wrote on Instagram on March 15. “I love you ocean. I am so grateful to be your father, the love you give me is a love that is indescribable. You London and Rylee will always be my greatest blessing. Happy first birthday my angel.”

His tribute comes just days after Kent threw her a party with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates in attendance.

Kent also shared her own tribute to Ocean.

“This past year has been the best year of my life,” she wrote. “You are the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You are sweet, determined, independent, curious- a bright light in our lives. You are going to do incredible things in this world, baby. I will always be here to catch you when you fall, carry the weight when it gets too heavy, and protect you with all I have. Being your mama is an honor, O. Happy birthday, baby girl.”

Kent and Emmett split in November after cheating rumors leaked.

