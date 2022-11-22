Bethenny Frankel Reveals All of the Plastic Surgery She’s Gotten

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all.

In a Nov. 20 Instagram post, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star gave what she called a “plastic surgery tour” of what she’s had done. Frankel revealed that she wanted to share this with her audience since she’s been reviewing different beauty products on TikTok for the past couple of months.

“I owe it to you to be totally transparent with you because I entered into this beauty space,” Frankel said in the video. “I don’t have to tell you every aspect of my sex life, bank account, or any of that, but I feel a responsibility based on the fact that we’ve been talking about skin and beauty and it would just be fraudulent for me to just go do something and then act like it was natural.”

Frankel continued, “I did botox in my jaw, it drastically changed my face. People thought I had bones removed, it was a bicep muscle that was working for years from me building up this jaw, and I gradually used botox to reduce it, and it changed my face. I didn’t even realize.”

Frankel also revealed that she’s gotten filler in the past.

“I have had filler once,” Frankel said. “I will probably get botox once or twice a year if I remember. And I had a lift 15 years ago. And that’s it. That’s not all that I will do though.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three and then returned for seasons seven through 11.

Bethenny Frankel Once Said That She ‘Believes’ in Getting Botox

While speaking to People in an interview published in April 2021, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star explained that she “believes” in botox, but called filler “scary.”

“I’ve had a breast lift,” Frankel said at the time. “Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth. so it relaxes the muscle. I don’t use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that’s when I know I need it next.”

Frankel also added, “I always say you’re not going to be successful, tan, in shape, well rested, having great sex, with a social life — and be a good parent, all at the same time. Half of those would be great. You’ll get the other half later. It’s an à la carte menu.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Spoken out About Unrealistic Beauty Standards Online

On her Instagram page, Frankel has often spoken out about the use of filtering and unrealistic beauty standards. In a post on Nov. 13, the Skinnygirl founder posted an unedited close-up shot of her face, straight out of the shower.

“I thought it was time for a no hair no makeup VERY CLOSE UP 52 year old selfie,” Frankel wrote in the caption. “With so much discussion about the unrealistic images of women this age on magazine covers and in media, we need a reminder that it’s okay. It’s ok to be too tired to exercise. It’s ok to have dark circles from a bad night’s sleep. It’s ok to not feel pressure to present ourselves as something we’re not and it’s okay to age.”

The post continued, in part, “Presenting ourselves as perfect, making others believe in an unattainable goal is deceptive and dangerous. This leads to psychological issues, eating disorders, intense pressure and an overall issue of systemic superficiality that is very unhealthy for men and women alike. And it’s our responsibility to not consume media that is not healthy for us.”

