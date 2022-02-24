Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West a ‘Genius’ & More in New Twitter Posts

Get off her jock, because Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all.

On February 23, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared her opinions about Kanye West on Twitter, calling him a “genius” and more.

“Say what you will about @kanyewest personal choices, but when it comes to marketing & music, he is a genius…” Frankel wrote on the social media platform.

In response, some fans reacted negatively to Frankel’s tweet, because they didn’t approve of how West has treated Kim Kardashian as of late, especially after West ranted about Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram in February 2022. West even posted a since-deleted screenshot to Instagram of his messages with Kardashian, where she wrote to him that she was worried someone would hurt Davidson due to the nature of West’s posts, according to Page Six.

In a follow-up tweet on February 23, Frankel addressed backlash from her followers, writing, “So riddle me this…everyone says it’s mental illness bc it’s scary & erratic & abusive…how is it all so intentional & strategic w no aberration when an album drops? Honest not loaded question. Is this not marketing?”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3, and then returned for seasons 7-11.

Frankel Has Slammed the Kardashians & West Before

This is not the first time that Frankel has taken to Twitter to talk about the Kardashian family and Kanye West. In a tweet on January 16, Frankel went off on the family’s constant media coverage.

“I guess Keeping up with the Kardashians isn’t going to be that difficult thanks to daily updates from @kanyewest & of course, the mainstream media…” Frankel wrote at the time.

And, in a November 2021 tweet, Frankel also shared her theory on why Pete Davidson is so popular with various Hollywood stars.

“Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis….he needs a deal with@ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight,” Frankel shared at the time.

Frankel Offered West Advice on His Divorce During an Episode of Her Podcast, Just B

During a February 15 episode of her podcast, Just B, Frankel doled out some advice for West about his impending divorce from Kardashian, explaining that she thinks all of his outcry will only “hurt” him. Frankel herself filed for divorce from Jason Hoppy in 2013.

“Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he’s talking to the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children,” Frankel said during the episode of her podcast.

Frankel continued, “Here’s the deal: Judges want what’s best for the children. All they care about is what’s best for the children. Now, Kanye’s talking about how he doesn’t want his daughter who’s 8 to be on TikTok and he didn’t approve this. He’s asking all of us to rally around him … [but] that’s going to be a really hard argument for him.”

The star concluded, “My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course… You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you.”

