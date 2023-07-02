Bethenny Frankel Takes Side in Reality Stars’ Feud

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Bethenny Frankel has always been known to have strong opinions and to share them with the world, and this week proved no different.

Frankel took to TikTok in a July 1 video post to give her take on a current feud between two reality stars from another series, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. On Hulu’s “The Kardashians”, the two famous sisters have been engaged in a feud for weeks over the fact that Kim worked on a major fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana so soon after the brand had dressed the entire Kardashian clan for Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding to musician and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Bethenny Frankel Declares Herself ‘Team Kim Kardashian’

Frankel was as business-focused as always when giving her take on the Kardashian drama, telling her followers, “I’m Team Kim Kardashian in the Kim-Kourtney-Dolce-Gabbana debacle.”

Frankel went on to call Kourtney’s wedding “sponsored” by the famous fashion house and further explained why she was Team Kim, saying, “Okay. Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the [Kardashians] and [Jenners], so she who makes the gold makes the rules. [Dolce & Gabbana is] going to want Kim, she’s the most famous Kardashian. Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris [Jenner, the sisters’ mother and manager] is going to grab all those nickels and get all those deals, and don’t hate the player hate the game. You want the wedding you want? Go to the beach and pay for your own wedding. But with branding and with sponsorships come obligations. Nobody gets out without paying the bill.”

In her post’s comment section, Frankel revealed that despite her fully-formed stance on “The Kardashians” on-screen drama, the former RHONY star “didn’t even see the show LOL”.

One user defended Kourtney in the comment section, writing, “So Kourt is just indebted to Kim forever and ever? Nah Kim may have kicked off the game train but all of the Ks + Js help grow the fam empire.”

“Kim makes the gold but she also needs the sisters to help with content. Remember the video game ? She begged Kourt to make a character” another fan added.

“Yes! While a few have built additional businesses to make money, they would be NOWHERE without Kim,” a third fan wrote, sharing Frankel’s stance on the matter.

Bethenny Frankel & Kris Jenner Have a Mutual Friend in Kyle Richards

Despite her criticisms of the famous family, Frankel and the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner are not on bad terms personally, with Frankel saying “Kris is fine” in a 2022 podcast episode. What’s more, they both share a mutual friend in “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, with each of them knowing Richards for over two decades. Jenner has appeared on RHOBH before, attending parties and charity events hosted by Richards. Frankel also appeared, hosting some of the Housewives at her Hamptons home.

“Kris is an incredible friend,” Richards said of Jenner in 2019, “She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything.”

Richards also spoke about first meeting Frankel in a 2016 episode of RHOBH, saying “When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She came up to my table and was like, ‘Hi. I’m dating your ex-boyfriend.’ … She’s always been a go-getter.”

