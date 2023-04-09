Bethenny Frankel Responds to ‘Painful’ Luann de Lesseps Move

Bethenny Frankel gave her thoughts on her former co-star Luann de Lesseps in the April 5 episode of her podcast “ReWives” and shaded the Countess for being “obsessive.”

Frankel said she’d been constantly receiving clips of de Lesseps commenting on Frankel during her “Countess Cabaret” shows and in interviews. Recently, she said people had been asking for her thoughts about the report that de Lesseps had stormed out of the premiere of “Bad Cinderella” at the intermission after noticing that Frankel was seated close to her.

The former RHONY star said she never usually responds to de Lesseps’ criticisms because her comments were “not really on my radar” and said it’s “not something I spend a lot of time thinking about.” That said, she shared that she’d be responding this time only and asserted: “It must be painful and challenging and really obsessive to be so fixated on someone else that you spend so much time talking about them.”

She said she felt “badly” for de Lesseps who was apparently “so consumed by someone else… It’s time to sort of focus on yourself versus being so consumed with somebody else,” she shared. Frankel concluded by telling listeners, “I wish her the very, very best, and I wish her a speedy recovery if she didn’t feel well during ‘Bad Cinderella’ halfway through.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Luann de Lesseps Was Reported to Have Left ‘In a Huff’ After Spotting Bethenny Frankel at the Event

The latest news involving the Countess and Frankel came at the opening night on Broadway of “Bad Cinderella” in March 2023. A source told Page Six that de Lesseps didn’t realize she was seated close to Frankel until the intermission of the musical.

At the intermission, de Lesseps “stormed up the aisle” and left with her date, her ex Jacques Azoulay, the publication wrote. The source reported that the Countess “looked visibly upset and [the couple] left in a huff” but she didn’t exchange any words with her rival Frankel.

However, a rep for de Lesseps told the publication afterward that her departure wasn’t related to Frankel but that the Bravo star was “feeling bad.”

Luann de Lesseps & Bethenny Frankel Have Traded Shots Publicly Over the Last Few Years

De Lesseps and Frankel had a very public falling out on “The Real Housewives of New York City” and have occasionally traded shots in the media since then. After Frankel left the show for good, de Lesseps said it was a good move because it allowed the other stars to shine since “Bethenny [was] coming in and stealing the show.” She said Frankel wasn’t supportive of her castmates.

De Lesseps since criticized Frankel for launching her podcast “ReWives,” saying it was “pretty sad and pathetic” since the Skinnygirl founder had been criticizing the Bravo show and distancing herself from it for years since her exit.

A TikTok video of de Lesseps’ cabaret show from December 2022 showed de Lesseps criticizing Frankel on stage. “Then she comes back because her talk show failed,” the Countess said about Frankel’s return to RHONY in season 7. “Then she comes back and she’s on for a couple of seasons to try to rip my hair out,” she continued. “And then, she goes off and tries to do a show with HBO or something, and I don’t know if you guys saw that, it was like a Trump-esque kind of show where they had to build for Bethenny. You know, ‘You’re fired’ kind of thing.”

She said that show didn’t work and then Frankel moved on to a podcast. “She wouldn’t even say the word, ‘Housewives,'” de Lesseps said. “She would go on appearances and talk shows, and she would not say the word ‘Housewife’ because she wanted to distance herself, because she’s much bigger than a housewife now, right?”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’