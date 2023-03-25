Luann De Lesseps Leaves Event Early After Run-In With Former Co-Star

Luann de Lesseps was reunited with Bethenny Frankel at the “Bad Cinderella” opening night on Broadway, sort of, and the Countess was not having it.

The two former “Real Housewives of New York” cast members had been seated close to each other but de Lesseps hadn’t realized it until the musical’s intermission, a source told Page Six. According to the eyewitness, de Lesseps arrived at 6:30 p.m. with her date, her ex Jacques Azoulay, right before the play started so she didn’t notice who was around her.

At the intermission, when she realized it, she grabbed her Azoulay’s arm and “stormed up the aisle,” the publication reported.

The source told Page Six that de Lesseps “looked visibly upset and they left in a huff.” That said, no scene was caused between the former RHONY stars as “just a look” was exchanged. Afterward, a rep for de Lesseps told the publication, “‘Bad Cinderella’ was not the only one feeling bad, that’s why I left with my date.”

The Publicist for ‘Bad Cinderella’ Said He Didn’t Realize the Seating Would Cause an Issue & Invited Luann de Lesseps to Return

The publicist for “Bad Cinderella” Rick Miramontez gave some more information to Page Six about the seating mishap, explaining that he hadn’t realized there was some bad blood between the two reality stars.

He said he’d actually originally planned for the two former RHONY stars to sit side-by-side but one of his colleagues told him that might not be well-received by the ladies. Afterward, Miramontez said he changed the seating plan to have the two women sitting on opposite sides of the aisle. “I am not well versed in the ways of ‘Housewives’ and should have known better than to seat them so close to each other if indeed it was a politically incorrect move,” he said.

“Next time I’ll do my homework,” he added. He also extended a public invite to de Lesseps to return to see the Broadway show another night as a guest.

There’s been no love lost between Frankel and de Lesseps in the last few years and in November 2022, de Lesseps publicly criticized Frankel for launching a Housewives podcast. In a scathing rant on Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic,” de Lesseps called “pretty sad and pathetic” for the move and said it was a “desperate scenario.”

Bethenny Frankel Posted a Glowing Review of ‘Bad Cinderella’ on Her TikTok Account

Frankel posted about her experience at “Bad Cinderella” on TikTok and said the show was “fabulous.” She shared that she doesn’t usually like musicals but this one was “fun” and “didn’t take itself too seriously.”

She pointed out that Variety gave the show a bad review but disagreed with their take, telling her followers that she really enjoyed it and was entertained. She even said that she’d like to return to see it again with her daughter.

“Bad Cinderella” is an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical directed by Laurence Connor and it opened on Broadway on March 23. According to its social media, the Broadway show’s tagline is “In the perfect kingdom of Belleville, this damsel IS the distress.”

