Real Housewives Fans React to Star’s Surprising Reveal About Past Relationship

Taylor Armstrong made a surprising revelation about her personal life. The “Real Housewives” veteran opened up on the June 28, 2023, episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” to reveal that she is bisexual.

Bravo fans were first introduced to Armstrong when she starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010. She left the Bravo reality show after three seasons and in 2023 became the first-ever cast member to switch cities on a Housewives show when she was cast as a “friend” on Orange County.

Fans Reacted to Taylor Armstrong’s Relationship Reveal

In a scene that aired on the RHOC season 17 episode, “You Can’t DB Serious,” Armstrong, 52, opened up about her sexuality while on a cast trip to Montana with co-stars Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti.

When asked to share something that most people don’t know about her, Armstrong replied, “I’m bisexual.”

Pedranti asked, “Are you?,” to which Armstrong cracked, “Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?”

Judge chimed in to say to Armstrong, “I know this so It’s not a shock to me, but you had a full-blown relationship with a woman.” Judge then asked her if it was before or after she was married to her first husband, Russell Armstrong.

“It was prior,” Armstrong replied, adding that she was in a relationship with a woman for “about five years.” “Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long,” she added.

Armstrong elaborated in a confessional. “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual, probably because, just, stereotypes,” she said. “I mean, it’s not something that I broadcast. But I’m open to all people that have great souls and that you can love.”

Armstrong appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” after the RHOC episode aired, where host Andy Cohen noted that even he didn’t know she was bisexual.

“Yeah, it was big news I think for a lot of people,” Armstrong said. “Maybe including my mother.”

Fans reacted to Armstrong’s surprising news about her past.

“Taylor Armstrong admitting she was bisexual and in a 5-year relationship with a woman was NOT what I was expecting to hear tonight. I love her even more now,” one fan tweeted.

“Wait Taylor Armstrong just coming out as bisexual and dropping that she was in a 5 year relationship with a woman BEFORE Russell??? Didn’t expect to stan this much this evening,” another wrote.

“You know what Taylor came back cause she said y’all only knew one chapter of my life here are some more,” another wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Armstrong Has Been Married to Two Men

Taylor Armstrong married businessman Russell Armstrong in 2004 and welcomed their daughter Kennedy two years later. The couple split in 2011 just as the first season of RHOBH ended. The businessman died by suicide in August 2011 amid allegations that he physically abused his wife, per TMZ. In 2014, Taylor married John Bluher after teasing she met the love of her life.

According to E! News, in 2012 Armstrong told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that she was in Mexico with her “gay best friends.” “I’m with my gay BFFs,” she said at the time, before dishing that she had a new love.

“I have met the love of my life,” she added. “He’s amazing, he’s perfect, he’s everything I’ve ever wanted in my life. He’s diving in the pool right now, and he’s the most beautiful man I’ve ever met in my life.” The mystery man was later revealed to be Bluher, who was her attorney.

“I think if it wouldn’t have been someone that I trust so much because of everything I went through, I don’t think I would’ve ever been in a relationship again,” Armstrong later told Us Weekly. “Thankfully, John, my now-husband, who was my friend, then is also an attorney. He came in and really helped me. …He stood by my side through everything and helped me navigate everything I was going through. …That’s why I believe I’m married now because I would’ve never trusted anyone again.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Sings ‘We Are Family’ With Sisters Kim & Kyle in Aspen