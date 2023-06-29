Real Housewife ‘Afraid’ of Tamra Judge, Bravolebrity Claims

Taylor Armstrong didn’t hold back when she was asked about some of the ongoing drama on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on June 28.

The RHOBH alum was asked if she thought Gina Kirschenheiter was overreacting to Jenn Pedranti’s alleged infidelity and she answered by shading Kirschenheiter. “Well Tamra [Judge] has been very honest about the fact that she was having feelings for Eddie [Judge] while she was still with Simon [Barney] and that doesn’t trigger Gina,” Armstrong pointed out.

“And that’s because Gina’s afraid of Tamra,” she concluded as Cohen exclaimed, “Oh wow! Taylor’s comin’ in hot!”

The conversation about Pedranti on WWHL was sparked by one of the storylines in the June 21 episode of RHOC, which saw Judge claiming that her friend was “caught” cheating on her now ex-husband William Pedranti with her current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Judge said she and her husband had been good friends with the Pedrantis and she felt like they were put in an “uncomfortable position” when they learned of the affair, which affected the women’s friendship.

Taylor Armstrong Responded to Questions About Jenn Pedranti’s Alleged Cheating During Her WWHL Appearance & Said She Loved Her Co-Star

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Armstrong also responded to a few questions about the alleged infidelity involving Pedranti.

Armstrong was asked whether she thought her co-star and fellow RHOC newbie had a physical relationship with Ryan Boyajian before she was separated. “I do believe they probably had a physical relationship,” Armstrong admitted but said she “love[s]” Pedranti regardless.

Armstrong dove further into her co-star’s relationship with Boyajian during the “Work the Polls” segment and said she believes the couple is very much in love. The comment was in response to Cohen asking whether she thought Boyajian would remain faithful to Pedranti, and Armstrong was in the minority as viewers overwhelmingly responded that they didn’t think he’d stay faithful.

Tamra Judge Clapped Back After Gina Kirschenheiter Said She Was Drunk During Most of Filming for Season 17

Judge and Kirschenheiter have fired a couple of shots at each other in the leadup to the 17th season of RHOC airing on Bravo. Judge notably took issue with Kirschenheiter commenting in an interview that she thought Judge was “very lit” during much of filming for the 17th season.

Pedranti shared with Page Six, “There were parts that I was like, ‘Sit down, have a bite, have a drink of water, girlfriend,’” in regard to Judge’s alleged drinking while filming. Kirschenheiter agreed that Judge often needed “carbs and a little time out.” She went on to describe her to the publication as “feisty as f***” during the season.

Judge was asked about Kirschenheiter’s comments during a Q&A on her Instagram and she replied, “Don’t give two s****.” She told another fan, “I did my fair share of drinking in group event[s]. Like the rest.”

