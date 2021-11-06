Bethenny Frankel Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors With Makeup-Free Post

Bethenny Frankel turned 51 on November 4, 2021, and she celebrated in style. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared some photos and videos from her night out on the town on her Instagram Stories on November 5, 2021.

The “Skinny Girl” founder wore a white mini-dress as she danced with friends — including Kelly Ripa — and her fiance, Paul Bernon. A large group of friends also enjoyed dinner at Buddha-Bar in Tribeca. The swanky, up-scale eatery features Pan-Asian cuisine.

Fans were quick to point out that Frankel looked very different in the photos and videos that she shared, and many found themselves wondering if the reality star had work done. In true Frankel fashion, she addressed the chatter head-on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Went Without Make-up & Let Fans Know She Didn’t Have any Work Done

It was the photo above that got fans talking about Frankel’s face, many noticing that she looked different. “This does NOT look like you!” one Instagram user commented on the pic. “Omg. What did she do?” another asked.

Following Frankel’s night out on the town, she removed all of her makeup, and shared a video to her Instagram Stories in which she explained that she didn’t have any work done to her face — she simply had on “a lot of makeup.”

“Hi. This is my face. Yeah. It wasn’t a filter. This is what my face looks like. You already know that. It was a lot of makeup,” Frankel said. “So, we’re back to this again. Yeah. I haven’t had plastic surgery. I will let you know when I do,” she added.

Frankel also added a caption letting fans know that she asked her makeup artist if she needed plastic surgery. His response? “He told me I’m not ready yet.”

Frankel Looked Happier Than Ever at Her Birthday Party

Frankel appeared to have an amazing time at her birthday party. Not only did fans think she looked great, she shared quite a few pics and videos from the night in which she had the biggest smile on her face.

“Too bad we didn’t have any fun last night” Frankel captioned a photo with her beau, Bernon.

It’s unknown who may have rounded out the guest list, but it doesn’t appear as though any of Frankel’s former “RHONY” pals were at the dinner — or the dance party. This checks out, too, as Frankel isn’t really close with the ladies anymore.

“I text Sonja [Morgan] periodically and I talk to Dorinda. We were laughing today, we were talking about summer china. [Medley] sent me this one summer china and I sent her a melamine version,” Frankel said in an interview with Australia’s Fifi, Fev, & Nick. She also added that the “RHONY” women are “boring.”

“Everybody thinks we’re talking, sitting home and talking about reality television. We talk about just mundane [things], dating over 50, hormones, summer china, renovation, my daughter, her daughter, Mother’s Day… just mundane tasks,” she added.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Slammed for ‘Disgusting’ ‘Transphobic’ Language