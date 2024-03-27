Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Was Punched in New York City

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel is opening up about a frightening experience.

OK! Magazine reported that Frankel commented on a TikTok post, regarding several women stating that they were punched while walking through New York City within the last few days.

“This is insane because this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery,” read Frankel’s March 26 comment on the TikTok video.

Bethenny Frankel Discussed Feeling Unsafe in New York City in a May 2022 Interview

Frankel resided in Manhattan before moving to Connecticut with her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn, fathered by her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. While speaking to Fox Business in May 2022, Frankel explained why she left New York City.

“I wanted greener pastures. And outdoors. I like to see the outside,” said the former Bravo star.

Frankel also stated that she began feeling unsafe in Manhattan.

“I wanted to feel safer. I didn’t want to feel in that hustle. Being so alert, as you have to be, to be in New York City. I just wanted to have a greater feeling of freedom,” said Frankel.

The mother of one then stated that she “did have some experiences, personally, with crime,” after 2020, which left her feeling on edge. She stated that she believed the coronavirus pandemic caused some individuals to have “a level of desperation” due to stress.

“What’s going on in Manhattan has felt heightened to me. Just energetically. What’s going on with people. So while most things are rare — these occurrences, I suppose are rare, I had never had an experience before in my life. And it’s more recent that I have,” continued Frankel.

The Skinnygirl founder went on to say that she wanted to protect her daughter from danger.

“I like to air on the side of caution because I have a daughter. And I fear for her safety,” added the Bravo alum. “With kids, we want to make sure they’re safe. We can’t take any chances. So I’d rather her not be in an environment where there is a little bit of hostility right now.”

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Spoke About Her Dynamic With Her Mother in a June 2023 Interview

Bryn joined her mother on a June 2023 episode of the “TODAY” show. During the interview, the 13-year-old shared that having Frankel as her mother is “crazy,” as she has plenty of interesting stories.

Bryn also said that her mother is strict. She explained that Frankel will “reach a point and then get really mad.”

Frankel then compared having a child to a large body of water.

“You can’t predict the ocean, you can not predict the tide. You have to swim under the wave, you can not fight the wave,” said the former RHONY star.

Frankel shared similar comments about parenting Bryn in a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly. The 53-year-old stated parents should “go with [their] gut” when raising children.

She also suggested her daughter and her peers had some difficulty with their anxiety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re all like slightly anxiety ridden but they don’t really know it because they aren’t familiar with the terms that we use,” said Frankel.