Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces She’s Quitting ‘Toxic’ Gig

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is no longer going to be recording her “ReWives” podcast.

“As of late, there has been so much dirt and garbage and crap, like a dark cloud over this space, this medium, this vehicle in entertainment,” Frankel said on an 8-minute podcast posted on February 8, 2024.

The podcast gave Frankel and her guests a chance to “rehash, revisit and rewatch the most iconic episodes” of the popular Bravo franchise. “ReWives” was announced in late 2022. However, Frankel no longer wants to be a part of the podcast — or “Housewives” — in any way, shape, or form.

“It just feels dirty,” she continued. “It got dirtier, then it got toxic and now it’s the worst version of a toxic dumpster fire and I don’t want to be associated with it in any way and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t even really want to have people on who are currently on it unless we’re talking about their kids or their motherhood or something else,” she added.

Fans Reacted to the Cancellation News on Reddit

Shortly after Frankel announced her decision to can “ReWives,” several fans took to Reddit to react.

“When the podcast first came out, she thought it was the best thing since sliced bread. Wow, Bethenny, another HW recap show? How original. The recaps weren’t even good. I’m glad it’s canceled. She should really move on from HW,” one person wrote.

“The pod was wildly uneven and she’s a useless interviewer but the ad saturation was ridiculous. You’d spend most of the time hitting the skip button for a few measly minutes of nothing new for those of us who are already up to date in the happenings,” someone else said.

“She makes it seem like a moral decision in reality she worked through the top moments of each franchise and probably didn’t want to recap lesser known episodes,” a third comment read.

“That podcast was so full of ads it was insane. 13min of her talking had like 6min of ads with 2min ad segments. Ridiculous,” a fourth Redditor added.

Bethenny Frankel’s Podcast Got a Reaction From Andy Cohen

Frankel was really excited to launch her new podcast in November 2022.

“Through thoughtful, humorous and intelligent conversations, ‘ReWives’ will explore real-life issues including family, fame, finances and friendship, through the lens of the Housewives series. This podcast is an entertaining, emotional ride – one like no other show on the air,” she said at the time, according to iHeartMedia.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen didn’t show his full support of the new show. At first, he expressed feeling shocked over the move.

“I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years,” Cohen said on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show. “So I was like, ‘She’s been talking about that it’s toxic,’ and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a ‘Housewives’ recap podcast,” he continued, adding, “I see her quotes, especially when they are negative about the show. So that’s why I was surprised.”

